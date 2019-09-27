Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Stock Price Rose While Duquesne Family Office Lifted Its Holding; Park West Asset Management Has Boosted Its Fortinet (FTNT) Position by $32.99 Million; Stock Value Declined

Park West Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 184.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc bought 434,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The hedge fund held 669,958 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.47 million, up from 235,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $76.18. About 876,471 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q REV. $399.0M, EST. $390.4M; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Value LP Exits Position in Fortinet; 15/05/2018 – Hound Partners LLC Exits Position in Fortinet; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet quarterly profit surges; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 04/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 22/05/2018 – Fortinet Expands Fabric-Ready Partner Program with New Fabric Connectors to Automate Security for Multi-Vendor Environments; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 59.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc bought 652,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 1.74 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $82.32 million, up from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.55% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $52.29. About 5.70M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD BOOSTS CY2018 ADJ. EPS AND REVENUE VIEWS; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard: Brandon Snow Named Chief Revenue Officer; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD ON REVIEW FOR UPGRADE; 20/03/2018 – S&P Raises Ratings on Activision, Including Corporate Credit Rating, to ‘BBB+’ From ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CFO – AMRITA AHUJA IS GOING TO BECOME NEXT CFO OF BLIZZARD – CONF CALL; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q EPS 65c; 29/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Sale of Special Call of Duty®: WWII Fear Not Pack to Support the Placement of Veterans into High Quality Jobs; 03/05/2018 – An Activision spokesperson said Dow Jones released the information early, and the news wire confirmed to CNBC it did “inadvertently” break an embargo on the news; 04/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard sales hit by success of rival’s `Fortnite’

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion and $2.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brinks Co (NYSE:BCO) by 71,290 shares to 505,000 shares, valued at $41.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 650,321 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 645,421 shares, and cut its stake in B&G Foods Inc (Put) (NYSE:BGS).

