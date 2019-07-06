Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Stock Price Rose While Baskin Financial Services Lifted Stake; Greenlight Cap Re LTD (GLRE) Shareholder Nfc Investments Has Lowered Its Stake

Nfc Investments Llc decreased its stake in Greenlight Cap Re Ltd (GLRE) by 61.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nfc Investments Llc sold 76,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 48,303 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $525,000, down from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nfc Investments Llc who had been investing in Greenlight Cap Re Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $312.84M market cap company. It closed at $8.52 lastly. It is up 30.30% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.73% the S&P500. Some Historical GLRE News: 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re Management Believes Greenlight Re Should Not Be Classified as a PFIC; 23/04/2018 – Greenlight’s David Einhorn Addresses Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Re Provides Accurate Info in Response to Research Report; 15/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Odonate Therapeutics, Greenlight Reinsurance, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, GTx,; 15/05/2018 – Greenlight Adds IAC, Exits Chemours, Cuts Apple: 13F; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT SAYS IT EXITED POSITIONS IN CHEMOURS CC.N AND UNIPER UN01.DE , EXITED SHORT BETS AGAINST UNITED RENTALS URI.N AND HEXAGON HEXAb.ST -LETTER; 13/03/2018 – GreenLight Business Model Competition Announces Finalists for Its Sixth Annual Contest; 15/05/2018 – Greenlight Capital Discloses Holdings as of Quarter-End; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re Believes Report’s Assessment of the Co, Its Business and Strategy Is Fundamentally Flawed; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s posted one of its worst quarterly returns ever to start 2018, down 13.6 percent versus the market’s 1.2 percent decline

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 11.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc bought 16,966 shares as the company's stock rose 3.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 168,595 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.68M, up from 151,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $48.15. About 5.87M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4.30 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 55,991 were accumulated by Ameritas Inc. Davenport & Co Limited Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 8.30 million shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 17,558 shares. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement System has 0.15% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Kornitzer Mgmt Ks has invested 0.01% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Amalgamated Fincl Bank holds 0.13% or 113,378 shares. Pinnacle Partners accumulated 101 shares or 0% of the stock. Washington Trust Fincl Bank holds 555 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability has 1,350 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Capital International Investors has invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Swedbank holds 1.3% or 6.01M shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd reported 0.14% stake. Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 64,612 shares. 45,570 are owned by Oakbrook Invests Lc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc, which manages about $538.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neenah Paper (NYSE:NP) by 6,155 shares to 93,269 shares, valued at $6.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Nfc Investments Llc, which manages about $1.00 billion and $338.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 18,651 shares to 136,755 shares, valued at $11.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold GLRE shares while 28 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 16.91 million shares or 2.03% less from 17.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Moreover, Sei Investments has 0% invested in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) for 1,341 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 2.10M shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) for 78,633 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0% invested in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) for 15,757 shares. Nfc Invs Lc invested in 0.15% or 48,303 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 0% or 101,924 shares. Cordasco Fincl Ntwk holds 0.02% or 1,548 shares. 80,893 are owned by Wells Fargo & Mn. Tiaa Cref Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 61,364 shares. Citadel Advsrs accumulated 38,664 shares. Geode Cap Lc holds 343,562 shares. Us Retail Bank De invested 0% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Voya Inv Mngmt holds 0% or 13,694 shares. 32,500 were reported by Ny State Common Retirement Fund.