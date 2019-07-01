Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Stake Held by Roanoke Asset Management Corp; Soros Fund Management Cut Nrg Energy (NRG) Stake as Valuation Declined

Roanoke Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 52.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp bought 15,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 45,137 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06 million, up from 29,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $47.41. About 2.12 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 21/03/2018 – Worries over the rising popularity of Epic Games “Fortnite” have sparked a $6.3 billion decline in Activision Blizzard’s market value; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BOOSTS CY 2018 REV. & EPS OUTLOOK; 06/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 03/05/2018 – Fortnite Fever Rattles Activision Blizzard Ahead of Earnings; 21/03/2018 – Activision Concerns ‘overblown’ Even As Fortnite Gains Steam, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – Call of Duty: WWII `The War Machine’ DLC Pack Rolls out Today; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Increases CY 2018 Rev and EPS Outlook; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – BOARD AUTHORIZED DEBT PAYDOWN OF AS MUCH AS $1.8 BLN DURING 2018; 05/04/2018 – Prepare to Join the Battle for Azeroth™–New World of Warcraft® Expansion Arrives August 14

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 47.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 275,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.74 million, down from 575,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $35.33. About 1.46M shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 3.48% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 07/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY-ENTERED THIRD AMENDMENT DEAL TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING LOANS, REVOLVING COMMITMENTS OF TRANCHE A ACCEPTING LENDER TO JUNE 30, 2021; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY NAMES NEW DIRECTORS MATTHEW CARTER & HEATHER COX; 09/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY TO CLOSE THREE NATGAS POWER PLANTS IN CALIFORNIA; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy: Board Size to Be Reduced to 12 Directors After Changes; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q EPS 87c; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY SAYS YOUNG, SILVERSTEIN, SMITHERMAN TO RETIRE; 23/03/2018 – GENON IN AMENDMENT TO COOPERATION PACT WITH NRG ON REFUNDS; 27/03/2018 – NRG ANNOUNCED XOOM DEAL AT ANALYST DAY IN NEW YORK; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY – REPRICED $1.872 BLN TERM LOAN B DUE JUNE 2023; 23/03/2018 – GENON ENERGY – ON MARCH 22, ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT WITH NRG, PROVIDING FOR DIRECT NEGOTIATION BY NRG WITH THIRD-PARTY PURCHASER OF CANAL 3

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $4.30 million activity.

Roanoke Asset Management Corp, which manages about $265.39M and $214.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 1,590 shares to 27,236 shares, valued at $10.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tompkins Financial Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). 24,889 are held by Scotia. Ima Wealth owns 195 shares. Moreover, Waverton Inv Management Ltd has 0.29% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Envestnet Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Capital World invested in 49.63 million shares or 0.55% of the stock. Horizon Ltd Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). 3.90M were accumulated by Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag. Motley Fool Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 12,164 shares. Moreover, State Street Corp has 0.12% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 32.62M shares. Manchester Mgmt Ltd Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Inc Ks has 0.01% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 6,507 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Limited Liability Company reported 26,146 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Company has 0% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 382 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Veritable LP has 0.01% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 7,095 shares. Johnson Fincl Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Meiji Yasuda Asset accumulated 0.06% or 16,572 shares. Reaves W H And accumulated 54,650 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Md Sass Investors Services, a New York-based fund reported 673,071 shares. Principal Financial Grp Inc reported 416,446 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 36,328 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 17,963 shares stake. Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 53,957 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Limited reported 63,865 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa stated it has 112,791 shares. Utah Retirement invested 0.05% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Ing Groep Nv holds 0.03% or 28,552 shares. Wright Invsts Ser Incorporated, a Connecticut-based fund reported 15,762 shares.

Since January 3, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.08 million activity. Shares for $732,069 were sold by Gaudette Robert J.