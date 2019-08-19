Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Stake Has Raised by Roanoke Asset Management Corp; As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Autus Asset Management Has Decreased Position by $1.80 Million

Roanoke Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 52.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp bought 15,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 45,137 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06M, up from 29,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.73B market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $47.88. About 812,037 shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 09/03/2018 – Wumpa Fruit for Everyone! Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Makes Its Way to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Steam for the First; 30/03/2018 – Call of Duty World League, Presented by PlayStation®4, Brings Competitive Season to United Kingdom; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BOOSTS CY 2018 REV. & EPS OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Rev $1.7B; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Net $500M; 12/03/2018 – Hearthstone® Players Can Unleash Their Inner Beast in Upcoming Expansion The Witchwood™; 12/03/2018 – Rise Nation Crowned Champion of the CWL Atlanta Open; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Adj EPS 78c; 29/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Sale of Special Call of Duty®: WWII Fear Not Pack to Support the Placement of Veterans into High; 03/05/2018 – At 1:05 p.m. ET, Dow Jones ran a few headlines about Activision Blizzard’s quarterly earnings, which were due after the close Thursday

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 67.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc sold 9,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 4,612 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $887,000, down from 13,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $202.71. About 437,872 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 15/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS REAL ISSUE FOR IT AND MANY COS IS UNDER-REPRESENTATION OF WOMEN AND DIVERSE PROFESSIONALS BOTH IN MAGNITUDE & LEVELS OF SENIORITY; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO’s pay details spark pushback by some employees; 03/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SEES TURKISH INFLATION PEAKING ABOVE 12% LATE SUMMER; 15/05/2018 – Ardagh at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Is Said to Hire UBS’s Head of LatAm Credit Trading; 29/03/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 29/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs tells its clients to buy high-growth companies; 03/04/2018 – UBS Nominates Ex-Goldman Partner to Board as It Expands in China; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Securities Division Chiefs to Leave Firm

Roanoke Asset Management Corp, which manages about $265.39 million and $214.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 1,590 shares to 27,236 shares, valued at $10.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4.30 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1832 Asset Management Lp, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.28 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.16% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 3.83 million shares. Uss Investment Mngmt reported 0.81% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc accumulated 3.16 million shares. Stone Ridge Asset Lc holds 47,617 shares. Axa reported 1.07M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 178,470 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Comm Fincl Bank reported 6,096 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sun Life Fincl reported 1,300 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability owns 212,269 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Stifel Fincl Corp, Missouri-based fund reported 355,787 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Co reported 0.02% stake. Allen Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.59% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Los Angeles & Equity reported 707,105 shares. Smithfield Trust accumulated 160 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Personal Cap Advsr reported 0% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Moreover, Marathon Trading Inv Management Lc has 1.03% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 45,643 shares. M Securities holds 4,372 shares. Sky Inv Grp Ltd Liability accumulated 0.09% or 1,240 shares. The Hong Kong-based Hillhouse Capital Management has invested 0.43% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability holds 0.43% or 251,297 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Us National Bank De has 0.08% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 137,467 shares. Sfmg Limited Com has 0.05% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). South State Corporation holds 43,400 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Everence Mngmt Incorporated holds 7,387 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Limited holds 6,751 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Inv Lc has 283,243 shares for 2.42% of their portfolio. Eastern Bank accumulated 2,000 shares. Automobile Association invested in 171,794 shares. Lord Abbett And Company Ltd reported 0.13% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 EPS, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99B for 9.15 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84M and $606.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 9,109 shares to 152,739 shares, valued at $9.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 6,763 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).