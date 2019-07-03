Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Shareholder South Texas Money Management LTD Has Trimmed Position by $568,800; As Potbelly (PBPB) Share Value Declined, Kennedy Capital Management Has Upped Position by $672,744

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 7.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 12,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 167,308 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62M, down from 179,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $48.66. About 4.02M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 29/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Sale of Special Call of Duty®: WWII Fear Not Pack to Support the Placement of Veterans into High Quality Jobs; 14/05/2018 – Team from Laval University Wins Heroes of the Dorm® National Championship; 09/03/2018 – Wumpa Fruit for Everyone! Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Makes Its Way to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Steam for the First; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.79; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Activision Blizzard, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 08/05/2018 – Destiny 2 Expansion II: Warmind Brings New Gear, Endgame Content, and Activities to Players; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Activision Blizzard Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Ratings To Baa1; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – Gaming Giants Win Big Data Challenge With Anodot to Keep Millions of Players in the Game

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Potbelly Corp (PBPB) by 15.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 84,093 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.59% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 618,248 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.26 million, up from 534,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Potbelly Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.44 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.03. About 123,881 shares traded. Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) has declined 54.50% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PBPB News: 08/05/2018 – POTBELLY CORP – SEES FLAT COMPANY-OPERATED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH IN 2018; 21/03/2018 – PRIVET FUND MANAGEMENT LLC-ON MARCH 21, PRIVET FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DELIVERED LETTER TO THE ISSUER’S CHAIRMAN, PETER BASSI, AND POTBELLY CORP’S BOARD; 13/04/2018 – POTBELLY CORP – PRIVET FUND LP HAS WITHDRAWN ITS NOTICE OF INTENTION TO NOMINATE FOUR CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO POTBELLY’S BOAR; 13/04/2018 – POTBELLY REACHES SETTLEMENT PACT WITH PRIVET FUND MANAGEMENT; 13/04/2018 – POTBELLY SAYS PRIVET FUND TO WITHDRAW ITS BOARD NOMINATIONS; 21/03/2018 – PRIVET STILL WILLING TO ENTER INTO TALKS W/ POTBELLY; 13/04/2018 – Potbelly Appoints Ben Rosenzweig to Bd of Directors; 21/03/2018 – PRIVET FUND MANAGEMENT LLC-PRIVET FURTHER URGED POTBELLY CORP NOT TO PURSUE ENTRENCHING TACTICS SUCH AS UNILATERALLY ADDING DIRECTORS TO THE BOARD; 13/04/2018 – POTBELLY APPOINTS BEN ROSENZWEIG TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.7% Position in Potbelly

Analysts await Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 64.29% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.56 per share. ATVI’s profit will be $154.75M for 60.83 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Activision Blizzard, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

