Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Shareholder Roanoke Asset Management Has Upped Its Holding by $697,950 as Stock Rose; As Johnson Johnson Com (JNJ) Valuation Declined, Horizon Investments Has Increased Stake by $3.01 Million

Roanoke Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 52.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp bought 15,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 45,137 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06 million, up from 29,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.04B market cap company. The stock increased 4.78% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $53.5. About 9.74 million shares traded or 48.42% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q Adj EPS 46c; 10/04/2018 – Call of Duty: WWII `The War Machine’ DLC Pack Rolls out Today; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares dive in wild ride following early release of incorrect earnings; 17/05/2018 – Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Delivers Game Changing Experience with Deepest, Most Engaging Call of Duty Ever; 14/05/2018 – The Call of Duty™ Endowment Opens Its 2018 “Seal of Distinction” Submissions for U.S. and U.K. Organizations; 09/03/2018 – Wumpa Fruit for Everyone! Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Makes Its Way to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Steam for the First; 22/05/2018 – Activision ‘Best Positioned’ for Coming Billion-Dollar Bonanza; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q Rev $1.56B; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr EPS $1.79

Horizon Investments Llc increased its stake in Johnson Johnson Com (JNJ) by 78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc bought 21,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 49,373 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.90 million, up from 27,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Johnson Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $340.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.86. About 4.67M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 25/04/2018 – J&J GETS COURT TO THROW OUT $151 MILLION DEPUY HIP VERDICT; 22/03/2018 – PROBI HAS SIGNED A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH CILAG, A MEMBER OF THE JOHNSON & JOHNSON FAMILY OF COMPANIES FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF A PROBIOTIC PRODUCT; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers invites J&J into an alliance of giants on cardio drug development/commercialization program $BMY $JNJ; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q EPS $1.60; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal; 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 21/05/2018 – J&J GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER DEVICE; 18/05/2018 – Another #Alzheimers drug bites the dust… $JNJ terminates development of its BACE inhibitor atabecestat due to liver tox; 22/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 3 Bps, Most in 6 Months

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hamel Inc stated it has 4.41% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Stifel, a Missouri-based fund reported 2.23M shares. Schaller Invest Group Inc Incorporated Inc owns 2,703 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.83% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Montrusco Bolton reported 1.33% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Timber Creek Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.1% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1,035 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv invested in 240,988 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Strs Ohio owns 1.49 million shares or 0.94% of their US portfolio. Markston Limited Com has 45,283 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel Inc has invested 3.42% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Georgia-based Thomasville Bancshares has invested 0.62% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 258,930 shares. Yacktman Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 8.15% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd holds 369,849 shares or 1.85% of its portfolio. Putnam Limited Liability Com accumulated 1.26% or 3.87M shares.

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Short Treas Bd (SHV) by 1.87M shares to 879,772 shares, valued at $96.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 26,884 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,259 shares, and cut its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr Spdr Tr Tac.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Merchants Invests Inc reported 0.13% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). 1832 Asset Management LP has 1.28 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Incorporated reported 2.74M shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky, Kentucky-based fund reported 293,312 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 236,106 shares. The California-based Accuvest has invested 0.6% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership has 172 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Strategic Wealth Advsr Gp Ltd has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Jefferies Gru Limited Liability reported 34,176 shares stake. Davis R M Inc stated it has 0.1% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Barbara Oil reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Bancshares Of New York Mellon has invested 0.11% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). United Kingdom-based Baillie Gifford And Company has invested 0.09% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Captrust Advisors has 0.01% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Longer Invests accumulated 45,715 shares or 2.46% of the stock.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4.30 million activity.