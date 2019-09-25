Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Shareholder Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Increased Holding by $377,222; Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose While Blume Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $542,507

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 60.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company bought 8,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 21,368 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01M, up from 13,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $54.83. About 3.38 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 05/04/2018 – Prepare to Join the Battle for Azeroth™—New World of Warcraft® Expansion Arrives August 14; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.79; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 17/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Battle-royale Mode For Next Call Of Duty — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard Expands Esports Leadership Team; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD BOOSTS CY2018 ADJ. EPS AND REVENUE VIEWS; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CEO SAYS FORNITE GAME IS EXPANDING GAMING MARKET; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD ON REVIEW FOR UPGRADE

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 6.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 4,079 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 55,198 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.39 million, down from 59,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $139.08. About 14.10M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 27/03/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: DATA ACCESS ISSUE IN AZURE, OMS PORTAL RESOLVED; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly planning a new Surface to rival the iPad; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft attempted to launch an affordable Surface-branded laptop in 2012 with the release of the Surface RT; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON SHOWING CORTANA, ALEXA WORKING TOGETHER; 17/05/2018 – The Microsoft Cloud can save customers 93 percent and more in energy and carbon efficiency; 20/03/2018 – Innovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 30/05/2018 – VASCO Transforms Business Enablement with Launch of New Anti-Fraud Platform, Renames Company OneSpan; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Dropbox IPO oversubscribed

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kelly Lawrence W & Associate Ca has 10,138 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 3.35% stake. The Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 3.89% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Caxton Ltd Partnership stated it has 1,676 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Miller Inv Mgmt Ltd Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,529 shares. Farallon Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.26M shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Llc invested 3.93% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Harvest Cap Management Inc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3,206 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring accumulated 6.65M shares. Hwg Hldgs Lp has 4.97% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 38,284 shares. Ifrah invested 0.67% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Shine Inv Advisory stated it has 10,944 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Van Eck Associate holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 289,450 shares. Us Bank De has invested 2.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Davis has 5,613 shares.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15M and $197.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex (NYSE:FDX) by 8,058 shares to 13,554 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 13,663 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,678 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE:WY).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 58 investors sold ATVI shares while 188 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 643.56 million shares or 0.12% less from 644.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 905,884 shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank owns 684,078 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp reported 12,211 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 7,986 were accumulated by Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 0.05% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 81,220 shares. Los Angeles Equity Research invested in 0.02% or 89,644 shares. Quantitative stated it has 117,684 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Aviva Plc reported 279,975 shares stake. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Communication invested in 0.09% or 22,999 shares. 39 are held by Financial Architects. Stoneridge Prtn Ltd Liability Corp reported 49,668 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Winch Advisory Serv holds 1,138 shares. Thornburg Invest Mgmt Incorporated invested in 2.37M shares or 1.07% of the stock. Price T Rowe Inc Md holds 0.02% or 2.95M shares in its portfolio. Cap Inv Counsel reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

