Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Shareholder Gabalex Capital Management Boosted Its Stake by $1.13 Million; Old National Bancorp Continues to Hold Position in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD)

Gabalex Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $47.99. About 5.84 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 09/04/2018 – Get Ready for BlizzCon® 2018; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CFO – AMRITA AHUJA IS GOING TO BECOME NEXT CFO OF BLIZZARD – CONF CALL; 05/05/2018 – The surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite” is not significantly hurting Activision Blizzard’s gaming business; 20/04/2018 – Call of Duty® World League, Presented by PlayStation®4, Makes Seattle Debut April 20-22; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares dive in wild ride following early release of incorrect earnings; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard1Q Net Bookings $1.38 Billion; 08/03/2018 Prepare for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4; 17/05/2018 – Activision announced a battle royale mode in Call of Duty to compete with the surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite”; 03/05/2018 – Correction to Activision Revenue Headline; 29/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Sale of Special Call of Duty®: WWII Fear Not Pack to Support the Placement of Veterans into High

Old National Bancorp increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 15.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp bought 3,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,646 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21M, up from 23,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $135.68. About 1.45M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $282 FROM $229; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q EPS $1.04; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Sees 2018 Production 312 Mboe/Day-322 Mboe/Da; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – FIRE OCCURRED AT A COMPRESSOR STATION ON MARCH 6 IN PIONEER’S WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN PANHANDLE REGION OF TEXAS; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL PRESENTATION AT ENERGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 26/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER: EXPORT CAPACITY GROWS TO 150K BRLS OIL/DAY IN 2H ’18; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS BIDS FOR EAGLE FORD ASSETS BY MAY: CEO DOVE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc World invested in 726,744 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 259,773 shares. Moreover, Capital Ww has 0.55% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). 100 are held by North Star Inv Mgmt. Tarbox Family Office invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 178,470 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Ameritas Invest has 55,991 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. South Texas Money Mngmt Ltd holds 0.33% or 167,308 shares. Srb has 0.07% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 17,422 shares. Brookmont Cap Mngmt reported 0.21% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Profund Advisors Lc holds 0.11% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) or 52,435 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). The Ontario – Canada-based Scotia Capital has invested 0.01% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Anderson Hoagland And Communication, a Missouri-based fund reported 36,085 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Hldgs Limited has invested 0.22% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75M and $346.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 125,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $7.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,000 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4.30 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability has 0% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 250 shares. First Manhattan invested 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Cushing Asset Management LP holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 35,682 shares. 403,160 were accumulated by Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Co. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 120,700 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Corecommodity Ltd Liability invested in 0.67% or 7,772 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding Incorporated reported 698,506 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Vigilant Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 25 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Limited Liability Co invested in 899,965 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 14,167 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 428,628 shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Pa holds 2,511 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Motco owns 185 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab accumulated 683,857 shares. Prelude Capital Management Limited invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD).