Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Shareholder Front Barnett Associates Cut Its Holding as Stock Value Rose; As Wabtec (WAB) Stock Rose, Park Presidio Capital Has Boosted Stake

Front Barnett Associates Llc decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 37.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Front Barnett Associates Llc sold 54,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 90,224 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.26M, down from 144,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Front Barnett Associates Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $52.33. About 7.80M shares traded or 15.56% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC.’S SR UNSECURED; 05/04/2018 – Prepare to Join the Battle for Azeroth™–New World of Warcraft® Expansion Arrives August 14; 05/05/2018 – The surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite” is not significantly hurting Activision Blizzard’s gaming business; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr Adj EPS $2.46; 04/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard sales hit by success of rival’s `Fortnite’; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 05/04/2018 – Prepare to Join the Battle for Azeroth™—New World of Warcraft® Expansion Arrives August 14; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 23/05/2018 – Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Community Reveal Most Watched Game Reveal in Call of Duty History; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD BOOSTS CY2018 ADJ. EPS AND REVENUE VIEWS

Park Presidio Capital Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc bought 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.65M, up from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $72. About 810,694 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 15/05/2018 – Wabtec Shareholders Approve Company Proposals At Annual Meeting; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF WABTEC, WITH SR UNSECURED AT Baa3, O; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Wabtec; 20/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N; 21/05/2018 – GE to merge transportation unit with Wabtec in $11.1 bln deal; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec Plans To Affirm 2018 Financial Guidance And Long-Term Financial Targets At Investor Day; 20/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: GE Nears Deal to Merge Transportation Unit With Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – GE to Get $2.9 Billion in Merger of Rail Business With Wabtec; 20/04/2018 – GE IS SAID IN TALKS TO UNLOAD RAIL BUSINESS IN DEAL WITH WABTEC; 03/04/2018 – DOJ Requires Knorr and Wabtec to Terminate Unlawful Agreements Not to Compete for Employees

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold WAB shares while 205 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 36.06% less from 287.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 33,898 are held by Cibc. Of Vermont has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Signaturefd Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 218 shares. Cap Sarl invested 0.44% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Asset Management One owns 0.04% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 118,744 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.05% stake. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company reported 24,409 shares. Aperio Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 45,092 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Mgmt Ltd Liability Company, a North Carolina-based fund reported 8,552 shares. Weiss Multi has 35,000 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. International Inc Ca invested in 78,296 shares. Raymond James And, Florida-based fund reported 156,336 shares. Azimuth Management Ltd owns 58,508 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Optimum Inv Advsr has 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 77 shares. Rothschild Corporation Il holds 9,042 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Park Presidio Capital Llc, which manages about $292.21M and $802.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Data Corp New by 975,000 shares to 1.10M shares, valued at $29.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. 10,000 shares were bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J, worth $652,600 on Tuesday, May 21. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $193,530 was bought by DeNinno David L. 16.97M shares valued at $1.19B were sold by GENERAL ELECTRIC CO on Friday, August 9.

Front Barnett Associates Llc, which manages about $703.04 million and $596.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2,002 shares to 67,962 shares, valued at $10.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 58 investors sold ATVI shares while 188 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 643.56 million shares or 0.12% less from 644.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt owns 58,029 shares. South Dakota Investment Council has invested 0.01% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Whittier Tru stated it has 151,101 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Capstone Inv Advsrs Ltd invested in 18,591 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Boston holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 3.71M shares. Etrade Limited Liability Corporation holds 45,316 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Raymond James Services Advsrs holds 30,586 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lone Pine Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3.03% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 10.32M shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.06% or 161,043 shares. 6.73M were reported by D E Shaw Inc. Ca holds 203,959 shares. California-based Assetmark has invested 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). High Pointe Limited Liability Com holds 32,820 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 58,317 shares. Blackrock Inc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).