Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Shareholder First Foundation Advisors Has Cut Holding as Share Price Rose; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Valuation Declined While Van Hulzen Asset Management Lifted Stake

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 7.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc bought 6,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 96,735 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.52M, up from 89,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $127.8. About 8.30 million shares traded or 8.24% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 23/03/2018 – A Late Johnson & Johnson Heiress’ Manhattan Town House Complete With a Nightclub; 21/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: European Commission Approves JULUCA Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling; 17/04/2018 – J&J – DISCUSSIONS REGARDING SPECIFIC FUTURE ACTIONS IN GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ARE ONGOING; 15/05/2018 – Nutriband Inc. Announces the Appointment of Dr. Jeff Patrick as Chief Scientific Officer and to Head of Advisory Board; 05/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $37 mln in case over talc cancer risks -jury; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets $2.1 Billion Offer for Blood Glucose Monitoring Business; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal

First Foundation Advisors decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 73.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors sold 21,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 7,914 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $360,000, down from 29,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.35B market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $48.69. About 3.63M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard1Q Net Bookings $1.38 Billion; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Lifts Activision Citing Benefits of Tax Overhaul — Market Talk; 14/05/2018 – The Call of Duty™ Endowment Opens Its 2018 “Seal of Distinction” Submissions for U.S. and U.K. Organizations; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Activision Blizzard, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard, Inc. vs Game and Technology Co. Ltd. | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/03/2018; 22/03/2018 – Analyst predicts EA, Activision will launch titles with ‘Fortnite’-style gameplay within a year; 03/05/2018 – Correction to Activision Revenue Headline; 16/04/2018 – Activision Blizzard Partners with Nielsen on Esports Brand Valuation; 08/05/2018 – TCL to Become the Official TV of the Call of Duty® World League; 29/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Sale of Special Call of Duty®: WWII Fear Not Pack to Support the Placement of Veterans into High Quality Jobs

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $4.30 million activity.

First Foundation Advisors, which manages about $3.20B and $1.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Targe (BTT) by 47,532 shares to 69,199 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 83,349 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,894 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bo (NYSE:BBN).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50 million and $371.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 8,452 shares to 59,504 shares, valued at $3.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8,941 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,528 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

