Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Shareholder Davis R M Raised Holding by $1.27 Million as Stock Rose; Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Shares Rose While Frigate Ventures LP Has Trimmed Its Stake

Frigate Ventures Lp decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 36.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frigate Ventures Lp sold 8,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 15,066 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $720,000, down from 23,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frigate Ventures Lp who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $53.47. About 472,449 shares traded. Brookfield ASet Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Will Have An Option to Acquire Another 24.9% Interest in Link Over Time; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Transaction Is Expected to Close During the Next Qtr; 15/03/2018 – Brookfield Select Opportunities Income Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution; 02/04/2018 – VALUATION COULD BE 11 TIMES BROOKFIELD’S 2015 INVESTMENT; 29/03/2018 – Soundvest Capital Management to Wind Up Soundvest Equity Fund, Formerly Brookfield Soundvest Equity Fund; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 22/03/2018 – Newport Cap Partners Acquires Prominent Retail Center in Brookfield, WI; 17/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD HAD SAID IT WOULD USE PARTNERS WITHOUT NAMING THEM; 07/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC – QTRLY CFFO $0.55; 15/04/2018 – INFIGEN: DISCUSSIONS W/ BROOKFIELD AFTER RECENT SHR PURCHAEE

Davis R M Inc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 46.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc bought 27,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 84,593 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.99 million, up from 57,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $54.01. About 1.67 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 18/04/2018 – Call of Duty® Alexa Skill Launches Today for Call of Duty: WWII; 08/05/2018 – Destiny 2 Expansion Il: Warmind Brings New Gear, Endgame Content, and Activities to Players; 12/03/2018 – Rise Nation Crowned Champion of the CWL Atlanta Open; 17/05/2018 – British gaming firm enlists army of players to create Worlds Adrift; 10/04/2018 – Call of Duty: WWII `The War Machine’ DLC Pack Rolls out Today; 20/03/2018 – S&P Raises Ratings on Activision, Including Corporate Credit Rating, to ‘BBB+’ From ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – Fortnite Fever Rattles Activision Blizzard Ahead of Earnings; 08/05/2018 – TCL to Become the Official TV of the Call of Duty® World League; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’

Davis R M Inc, which manages about $2.84 billion and $2.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,722 shares to 164,819 shares, valued at $31.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 3,676 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 228,413 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU).