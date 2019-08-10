Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Shareholder Comgest Global Investors Sas Lifted Stake; Conestoga Capital Advisors Position in Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) Decreased by $2.14 Million

Comgest Global Investors Sas increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 61.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 91,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18 million, up from 56,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.06. About 10.67M shares traded or 59.55% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 REV $7,355 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares rise after reopening; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 05/04/2018 – Spyro, the Original Roast Master, is Back! Spyro Reignited Trilogy Arrives Sept. 21; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q Rev $1.56B; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – BOARD AUTHORIZED DEBT PAYDOWN OF AS MUCH AS $1.8 BLN DURING 2018; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD BOOSTS CY2018 ADJ. EPS AND REVENUE VIEWS; 18/04/2018 – Call of Duty® Alexa Skill Launches Today for Call of Duty: WWII; 30/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 09/03/2018 – Wumpa Fruit for Everyone! Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Makes Its Way to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Steam for the First

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (ULTI) by 52.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc sold 6,490 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 5,962 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97M, down from 12,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ultimate Software Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $0 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTI News: 20/04/2018 – Canadian Industrial Equipment Dealer Uses UltiPro Reporting to Improve Payroll Processes, Support Business Continuity Planning; 22/03/2018 – Ultimate Software VP of HR Wins Excellence Award; 12/04/2018 – Los Angeles Dodgers Enlists Ultimate Software’s UltiPro to Help Resolve Complex Payroll, HR Challenges; 29/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 08/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Named to Canada’s 50 Best Workplaces for Women List; 08/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Named to Canada’s 50 Best Workplaces for Women List; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group : Mitch Dauerman to Step Down, Focus on Investor Relations, Strategic Initiatives; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ultimate Software Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ULTI); 13/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Brings Mercer | Sirota Employee Engagement Benchmarking to UltiPro Customers; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group: Felicia Alvaro to Succeed as New CFO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Group has 0% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Moreover, Retail Bank has 0% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 6,096 shares. Chevy Chase invested in 0.13% or 638,619 shares. Nbw Ltd Liability Co reported 21,589 shares. The United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Pnc Financial Svcs Grp Inc Inc invested in 0% or 105,615 shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Moreover, Calamos Advisors Llc has 0.03% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Moreover, Gateway Invest Advisers Lc has 0.18% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 452,015 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 39,734 shares. Kerrisdale Advisers holds 4.15% or 471,845 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.16% or 3.83 million shares. Trexquant Invest Lp owns 32,442 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Wright Investors reported 16,913 shares stake. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 1.28M shares for 0.2% of their portfolio.

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Banco Macro Sa (NYSE:BMA) by 36,100 shares to 101,300 shares, valued at $4.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 70,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.11 million shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $4.30 million activity.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion and $3.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wd (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 5,536 shares to 257,713 shares, valued at $43.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE:PRO) by 15,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.37 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM).

More notable recent The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Aug 07, 2019 – Washington Capital Management Inc Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Newmont Goldcorp Corp, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, Mylan NV, Goldcorp Inc – GuruFocus.com” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) to Report Q1 Results: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on April 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why The Ultimate Software Group Is Skyrocketing Today – Motley Fool” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ultimate Software (ULTI) Up 0.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ultimate Software Completes Agreement to be Acquired by an Investor Group Led by Hellman & Friedman to Operate as a Privately Held Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.