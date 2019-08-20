Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Shareholder Capital International Sarl Has Upped Position by $4.01 Million; Twin Tree Management LP Stake in United States Stl New (Put) (X) Has Lifted by $1.39 Million as Share Value Declined

Twin Tree Management Lp increased its stake in United States Stl Corp New (Put) (X) by 61.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp bought 73,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.57% . The hedge fund held 192,800 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76 million, up from 119,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in United States Stl Corp New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $12.28. About 7.28M shares traded. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 59.17% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.17% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 08/03/2018 – U. S. Steel Issues Statement on National Security Action by President Trump on Steel Imports; 16/04/2018 – U. S. Steel Announces Changes to Executive Team; 12/03/2018 – U.S. Steel Lifts Earnings Forecast on Mill Restart, Trump Tariff; 18/05/2018 – US Steel: Commerce Dept Circumvention Ruling Represents ‘Full Commitment to Using All Tools Available to Combat Unfair Trade’; 13/03/2018 – U.S. Steel Sets Cash Tender Offer for 8.375% Senior Secured Notes Due 202; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Steel Anticipates Calling Back About 500 Employees Beginning This Month; 02/04/2018 – U. S. Steel Reaches Agreement With State and Federal Government to Resolve Matters at Midwest Plant; 13/03/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL CORP – NOTES WERE ISSUED AT A PRICE EQUAL TO 100% OF THEIR FACE VALUE; 13/03/2018 – U.S. Steel may be ‘worse off’ after tariffs, but it is a ‘great short’; 02/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL TO PAY PENALTY FOR 2017 TOXIC CHROMIUM SPILL: EPA

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 87.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl bought 89,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 191,248 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71M, up from 102,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $48.81. About 4.91 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION WILL ADD NEW PLAYER MODES TO GAMES IN FORTNITE WAKE; 05/04/2018 – Spyro, the Original Roast Master, is Back! Spyro Reignited Trilogy Arrives Sept. 21; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares rise after reopening; 18/04/2018 – Call of Duty® Alexa Skill Launches Today for Call of Duty: WWII; 04/05/2018 – The company’s CEO hinted Activision may do something in the same genre in the future; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 20/03/2018 – S&P Raises Ratings on Activision, Including Corporate Credit Rating, to ‘BBB+’ From ‘BBB’; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CEO SAYS FORNITE GAME IS EXPANDING GAMING MARKET; 23/04/2018 – DJ Activision Blizzard Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATVI)

More notable recent United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Some United States Steel (NYSE:X) Shareholders Have Copped A Big 58% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “X Financial to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “United States Steel Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) Is Yielding 1.4% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39 million and $19.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Reinsurance Group Amer Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 56,246 shares to 3,854 shares, valued at $547,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (Call) by 94,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,100 shares, and cut its stake in Centurylink Inc (Put) (NYSE:CTL).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $4.30 million activity.

More notable recent Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/09/2019: DXC,APPN,ATVI – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/09/2019: UBER, TTD, ATVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors Feel About Activision Blizzard, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ATVI) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Esports and Lucrative Licenses Might Save Electronic Arts Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Best Stocks to Invest in for August: ATVI, CAG, CERN, PEG, LW – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Capital International Sarl, which manages about $800.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) by 4,600 shares to 41,282 shares, valued at $3.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 1,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,703 shares, and cut its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).