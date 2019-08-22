Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Shareholder Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Boosted Holding; Travelers Companies (TRV) Holder Adams Express Company Has Upped Its Holding

Adams Express Company increased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) by 24.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company bought 26,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 134,400 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.43 million, up from 107,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $147.86. About 376,955 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 09/05/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Awards Contract to Unisys to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats from Travelers and Cargo Crossing into U.S; 04/04/2018 – Insight Vacations Celebrates 40 Years of Innovative Travel and lmmersive Experiences with Anniversary Gift to Travelers; 07/05/2018 – Travelers paid airlines a record $4.6 billion last year to check their luggage; 01/05/2018 – Travelers Say Reclining Seats the Top Pet Peeve, According to The GO Group Survey; 24/04/2018 – Travelers Earnings Hurt by Another Wave of Natural Disasters; 19/03/2018 – Unisys to Help the Department of Home Affairs Secure Australia’s Borders and Facilitate Flow of Legitimate Travelers Using Unis; 23/03/2018 – Travelers Institute to Host Cybersecurity Event in Mississippi to Help Small Businesses Tackle Cyber Risks; 14/05/2018 – Travelers Announces 2018 Personal Insurance Agent of the Year Award Winners; 28/03/2018 – Royole Moon 3D Mobile Theater Gives Spring Breakers and Travelers Immersive Excitement, Thrills, and Fun; 19/03/2018 – Unisys to Help the Department of Home Affairs Secure Australia’s Borders and Facilitate Flow of Legitimate Travelers Using Unisys Stealth(identity)™ Biometrics

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 26.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec bought 15,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 75,337 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43 million, up from 59,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $49.06. About 2.72 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard Expands Esports Leadership Team; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 03/05/2018 – Dow Jones Newswires Broke Activision Earnings Embargo, Published Erroneous Revenue Headline; 04/05/2018 – The company’s CEO hinted Activision may do something in the same genre in the future; 17/05/2018 – Activision announces ‘Call of Duty’ battle-royale game to compete with ‘Fortnite’; 18/04/2018 – Call of Duty® Alexa Skill Launches Today for Call of Duty: WWII; 21/03/2018 – Worries over the rising popularity of Epic Games “Fortnite” have sparked a $6.3 billion decline in Activision Blizzard’s market value; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION WILL ADD NEW PLAYER MODES TO GAMES IN FORTNITE WAKE; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares dive in wild ride following early release of incorrect earnings

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgic Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) by 29,800 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $264,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Cash Financial Services Inc. by 4,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,000 shares, and cut its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI).

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $39.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL) by 53,500 shares to 86,733 shares, valued at $1.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transunion by 6,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,200 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Partners Inc owns 55,991 shares. Salem Inv Counselors reported 0% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Earnest Partners Limited Liability Co has 0.17% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Private Na holds 0.14% or 14,657 shares. Wright invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Cibc Ww Markets invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Bamco Inc New York accumulated 0.02% or 89,541 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt Lp invested in 75,215 shares. Gabalex Cap Mgmt Limited Company reported 100,000 shares. Asset One Limited invested in 0.11% or 426,880 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Aus holds 0.02% or 46,987 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Renaissance Technology Llc has 0.19% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 4.70M shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corporation has 101 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 133,647 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Valley Natl Advisers Inc reported 319 shares stake.