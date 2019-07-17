Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Shareholder Ameritas Investment Partners Upped Its Holding by $1.27 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Acco Brands (ACCO) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Increased Holding

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Acco Brands Corp (ACCO) by 74.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 203,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 474,735 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06M, up from 271,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acco Brands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $780.98M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $7.65. About 75,203 shares traded. ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) has declined 30.59% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ACCO News: 22/03/2018 S&P REVISES ACCO BRANDS CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 28/03/2018 – Acco Brands Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 03/04/2018 – ZoomEssence, Inc. Expands Culinary Innovation Naming Jeff Stopa Research Chef and Duncan Fader Vice President of Strategic Acco; 01/05/2018 – ACCO BRANDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YR; 14/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Crown, American Equity Investment Life Holding, Acco Brands, Synthetic Biologics, Unive; 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ ACCO Brands Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACCO); 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.33-Adj EPS $1.37; 01/05/2018 – ACCO BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.33 TO $1.37, EST. $1.35

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 101.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc bought 28,248 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,991 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 27,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $46.63. About 1.12M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 30/03/2018 – Call of Duty World League, Presented by PlayStation®4, Brings Competitive Season to United Kingdom; 08/05/2018 – Destiny 2 Expansion II: Warmind Brings New Gear, Endgame Content, and Activities to Players; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard NamesDaniel Cherry as Chief Marketing Officer; 09/04/2018 – USO and Activision to Bring ‘Call of Duty: WWII’ to Service Members Overseas; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr EPS $1.79; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard1Q Net Bookings $1.38 Billion; 14/05/2018 – The Call of Duty™ Endowment Opens Its 2018 “Seal of Distinction” Submissions for U.S. and U.K. Organizations; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.46; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BOOSTS CY 2018 REV. & EPS OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – Destiny 2 Expansion Il: Warmind Brings New Gear, Endgame Content, and Activities to Players

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $25.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 4.99 million shares to 2.89M shares, valued at $49.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.57 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.69M shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH).

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 12,732 shares to 5,550 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 5,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,463 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

