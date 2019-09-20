Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Shareholder Allstate Has Boosted Position by $656,402; Nomura Holdings Holding In Franco (FNV) Was Has Lifted

Allstate Corp increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 54.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp bought 13,966 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 39,570 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.87 million, up from 25,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $55.01. About 4.19 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard reports 15.7 pct rise in adjusted revenue; 21/03/2018 – Activision Concerns ‘overblown’ Even As Fortnite Gains Steam, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – Destiny 2 Expansion II: Warmind Brings New Gear, Endgame Content, and Activities to Players; 30/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – Dow Jones Newswires Broke Activision Earnings Embargo, Published Erroneous Revenue Headline; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 09/04/2018 – USO and Activision to Bring ‘Call of Duty: WWII’ to Service Members Overseas; 30/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 24/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard and the Call of Duty™ Endowment Named a 2018 Halo Award Winner; 03/05/2018 – At 1:05 p.m. ET, Dow Jones ran a few headlines about Activision Blizzard’s quarterly earnings, which were due after the close Thursday

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in Franco (FNV) by 378.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 168,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 212,400 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.72M, up from 44,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Franco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $93.24. About 528,872 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.35; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 27C; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY REVENUE $167.2 MLN, UP 7.7%; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 28C; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q REV. $173.1M, EST. $168.2M; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q Rev $173.1M; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada Sees $50M-$60M Revenue From Oil, Gas Assets in 2018; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q REV. $167.2M, EST. $172.7M; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA SEES FY ROYALTY, STREAM PRODUCTION 460K-490K GEOS; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Net $43.5M

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $21.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crocs Inc (NASDAQ:CROX) by 23,171 shares to 66 shares, valued at $1,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 12,123 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,877 shares, and cut its stake in State Street Corp (Call) (NYSE:STT).

