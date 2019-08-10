Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Share Value Rose While Matrix Capital Management Company LP Cut Its Position by $82.13 Million; As Ecolab (ECL) Shares Rose, Yhb Investment Advisors Decreased by $318,560 Its Holding

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc sold 1,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 84,035 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.84 million, down from 85,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $205.97. About 682,531 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Declares Regular Dividend; 08/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.23-Adj EPS $1.29; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 30, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 5, 2018; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB 1Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 90C

Matrix Capital Management Company Lp decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 60.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp sold 1.83 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 1.20 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.64 million, down from 3.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.06. About 10.67 million shares traded or 59.55% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard NamesDaniel Cherry as Chief Marketing Officer; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.79; 17/05/2018 – British gaming firm enlists army of players to create Worlds Adrift; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 02/04/2018 – Luminosity Take CWL Birmingham Open Championship; 12/03/2018 – Hearthstone® Players Can Unleash Their Inner Beast in Upcoming Expansion The Witchwood™; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD BOOSTS CY2018 ADJ. EPS AND REVENUE VIEWS; 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr Adj EPS $2.46; 03/05/2018 – Dow Jones Newswires Broke Activision Earnings Embargo, Published Erroneous Revenue Headline

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4.30 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Systems Trust Fund reported 15,186 shares. Snow Mngmt LP holds 0.15% or 52,731 shares in its portfolio. Washington Fincl Bank holds 555 shares. 46,987 were accumulated by Commonwealth Retail Bank Of. One Trading LP holds 0.01% or 21,298 shares in its portfolio. Bartlett And Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Diversified Com reported 4,747 shares. Allen Invest Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.59% or 417,056 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 75,337 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 1.02M shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust holds 2.74 million shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Alkeon Mngmt Llc owns 3.36 million shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Gulf International Bancorporation (Uk) holds 174,216 shares. Prudential Fin Inc has invested 0.05% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 26,797 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management holds 1.99% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 52,071 shares. North Amer Mgmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,612 shares. 35,003 were reported by Amalgamated Natl Bank. Edgewood Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 4% or 6.47M shares. Iowa-based Hills Bancshares has invested 0.13% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Fort Ltd Partnership accumulated 12,656 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Triangle Securities Wealth reported 4,301 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. 91,800 are owned by Factory Mutual Insurance Company. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc holds 0% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 42 shares. The France-based Natixis has invested 0.01% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Birch Hill Inv Limited Company reported 289,824 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability owns 0.08% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 21,050 shares. Motco accumulated 0% or 100 shares. Moreover, Advisory Alpha Llc has 0% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

