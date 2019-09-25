Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Share Price Rose While Kerrisdale Advisers Has Decreased Its Holding; Middleton & Co Lifted Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $391,980 as Market Valuation Rose

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 14.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc sold 69,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 402,660 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.01 million, down from 471,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $54.52. About 2.38M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Lifts Activision Citing Benefits of Tax Overhaul — Market Talk; 19/03/2018 – Gaming Giants Win Big Data Challenge With Anodot to Keep Millions of Players in the Game; 18/04/2018 – Call of Duty® Alexa Skill Launches Today for Call of Duty: WWII; 23/04/2018 – DJ Activision Blizzard Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATVI); 21/03/2018 – Worries over the rising popularity of Epic Games “Fortnite” have sparked a $6.3 billion decline in Activision Blizzard’s market value; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr EPS $1.79; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard sales hit by success of `Fortnite’; 05/04/2018 – Prepare to Join the Battle for Azeroth™–New World of Warcraft® Expansion Arrives August 14; 08/05/2018 – Destiny 2 Expansion Il: Warmind Brings New Gear, Endgame Content, and Activities to Players; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BOOSTS CY 2018 REV. & EPS OUTLOOK

Middleton & Co Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc bought 2,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 27,531 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.84 million, up from 24,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $132.73. About 3.59M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 11/05/2018 – Comcast vs Disney; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT DATED 15 MARCH 2018 WITH TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX, INC. AND WALT DISNEY; 23/05/2018 – Variety: LA Screenings: Disney Media Networks Preps Julio Iglesias Bio-Series; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 14, 2017, LACHLAN MURDOCH, JAMES MURDOCH, MET WITH CEO OF PARTY A; PARTY A INDICATED POSSIBLE INTEREST IN STRATEGIC ACQUISITION OF 21CF; 03/04/2018 – Dealbook: Disney Offers to Buy Sky News to Aid Rupert Murdoch’s Bid for Sky; 30/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Sets Record Wit $641 Million Weekend Debut; 30/05/2018 – Trump Knocks Disney’s Iger for `Horrible Statements’ About Him; 08/05/2018 – Disney results top forecasts as Iger expects to prevail in Fox deal; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS POSTED $39M IN THURSDAY EVENING PREVIEWS; 19/04/2018 – Dolby and Disney Announce Extended Theatrical Collaboration

Analysts await Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 59.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.47 per share. ATVI’s profit will be $145.74M for 71.74 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Activision Blizzard, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.12% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 58 investors sold ATVI shares while 188 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 643.56 million shares or 0.12% less from 644.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Services Automobile Association reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Cap Investors stated it has 56.05M shares. Exane Derivatives reported 2,791 shares. Covington Capital Mngmt invested in 2,330 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has 1.31 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Nomura Hldgs, Japan-based fund reported 23,644 shares. 12.84M were reported by Ameriprise. Moreover, Smithfield has 0% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 160 shares. Csat Inv Advisory L P, Michigan-based fund reported 1,394 shares. 38,400 are owned by Louisiana State Employees Retirement. Bahl & Gaynor has invested 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Kerrisdale Advisers, New York-based fund reported 402,660 shares. The Kansas-based Boyer And Corporon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 2% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 147,725 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Com has invested 0.13% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc, which manages about $371.12M and $279.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG) by 100,000 shares to 2.03 million shares, valued at $23.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) by 160,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 229,347 shares, and has risen its stake in Despegar Com Corp.

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39 million and $645.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,185 shares to 139,005 shares, valued at $10.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 511 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,763 shares, and cut its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL).