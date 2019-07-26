Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Share Price Rose While Gabalex Capital Management Raised Stake; As Nucor Corp. (NUE) Share Price Declined, Holder Hgk Asset Management Cut Position

Hgk Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Nucor Corp. (NUE) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc sold 5,431 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 104,178 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08M, down from 109,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nucor Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $56.2. About 1.69 million shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 12.57% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 05/03/2018 “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer gets Nucor CEO John Ferriola’s take on President Donald Trump’s recently announced steel and aluminum tariffs; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO: DISAPPOINTED TRUMP EXTENDED TARIFF EXEMPTIONS; 12/03/2018 – Nucor Says Florida Rebar Micro Mill is $240M Investment; 17/04/2018 – NUCOR EVP JIM DARSEY TO RETIRE; CRAIG FELDMAN TO BE PROMOTED; 19/04/2018 – Nucor: March Steel Mill Metal Margins, Profits Strongest by Far in 1Q; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nucor May Benefit, Industry Production Rises in April; 05/03/2018 – Cramer also hears the latest from CEOs of Nucor and Domino’s Pizza; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – “BELIEVE THERE IS SUSTAINABLE STRENGTH IN STEEL END USE MARKETS”; 11/05/2018 – Nucor: Galvanizing Line to Be Operational in 1st Half of 2021; 18/04/2018 – Earnings of Alcoa, steel makers in focus for insight on tariff impact

Gabalex Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $47.19. About 4.04 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 05/05/2018 – The surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite” is not significantly hurting Activision Blizzard’s gaming business; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares rise after reopening; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Rev $1.97B; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares dive in wild ride following early release of earnings; 09/04/2018 – USO and Activision to Bring ‘Call of Duty: WWII’ to Service Members Overseas; 30/03/2018 – Call of Duty World League, Presented by PlayStation®4, Brings Competitive Season to United Kingdom; 10/04/2018 – Call of Duty: WWII ‘The War Machine’ DLC Pack Rolls out Today; 17/05/2018 – Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Delivers Game Changing Experience with Deepest, Most Engaging Call of Duty Ever; 20/03/2018 – S&P Raises Ratings on Activision, Including Corporate Credit Rating, to ‘BBB+’ From ‘BBB’; 09/03/2018 – Wumpa Fruit for Everyone! Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Makes Its Way to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Steam for the First Time!

Hgk Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.73 billion and $331.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brand (NYSE:STZ) by 4,628 shares to 38,692 shares, valued at $6.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Archer Daniels Midl (NYSE:ADM) by 15,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,220 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp. (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NUE shares while 204 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 227.36 million shares or 3.09% less from 234.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meyer Handelman Commerce holds 131,900 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Motco holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. U S Global Invsts holds 0.35% or 12,500 shares. Pictet Asset Limited reported 0.02% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Foundry Prns Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.4% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Williams Jones Limited Company accumulated 24,450 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ameritas Investment reported 0.05% stake. First Manhattan Company invested in 0.01% or 18,496 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 227,450 shares. 1,567 were reported by Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. First Natl Bank accumulated 0.25% or 28,255 shares. 29,248 were reported by Braun Stacey Assocs. Principal Inc accumulated 621,839 shares. Invest Counsel Inc accumulated 6,780 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Com owns 43,567 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75 million and $346.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1,500 shares to 2,500 shares, valued at $4.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,000 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).