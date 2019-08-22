Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Share Price Rose While Gabalex Capital Management Lifted by $1.13 Million Its Holding; Celanese (CE) Valuation Rose While Covey Capital Advisors Trimmed by $673,750 Its Holding

Covey Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Celanese Corp (CE) by 19.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc sold 6,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 28,744 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83 million, down from 35,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Celanese Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $112.85. About 312,832 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 03/04/2018 – Celanese to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on April 17, 2018; 16/04/2018 – CELANESE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79, EST. $2.33; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Engineered Materials Ops Adjusted EBIT Reaching $900M by 2020; 18/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Emulsion Polymers and Acetyls Pdt Price Increases; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Outlines 2020 Growth Strategy and Capital Deployment Plans at Investor Day; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE EXPECTS ADJ EPS ABOUT $11.00 BY 2020; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Expects Annual Adjusted EBIT in Acetate Tow to Remain Stable Through 2020; 30/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Emulsions, VAM Product Price Increases; 18/04/2018 – Celanese Corporation Increases Dividend 17 Percent and Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Gabalex Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $49. About 1.82M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 09/03/2018 – Wumpa Fruit for Everyone! Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Makes Its Way to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Steam for the First; 22/03/2018 – Analyst predicts EA, Activision will launch titles with ‘Fortnite’-style gameplay within a year; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 22/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Consumer Products Group Brings Franchises of the Future, Esports and Fan-Favorite Properties to Licensing Expo 2018; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard sales hit by success of `Fortnite’; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares dive in wild ride following early release of incorrect earnings; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC.’S SR UNSECURED; 20/04/2018 – Call of Duty® World League, Presented by PlayStation®4, Makes Seattle Debut April 20-22; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard Expands Esports Leadership Team; 30/03/2018 – Call of Duty World League, Presented by PlayStation®4, Brings Competitive Season to United Kingdom

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Company invested in 0% or 5,858 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel has invested 0% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Csat Investment Advisory Lp holds 226 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 487 shares. Parkside Savings Bank Tru holds 23 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pittenger And Anderson owns 6,565 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. At Comml Bank owns 4,219 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Jane Street Grp Lc holds 0% or 9,699 shares in its portfolio. Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corp reported 9,567 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.02% or 46,463 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board accumulated 0.04% or 42,100 shares. 211,099 were accumulated by James Inv Rech Incorporated. Intll Gru reported 50,415 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group Inc has 0.05% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 1.57M shares.

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 13.51% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $316.77 million for 11.02 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual EPS reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.56% EPS growth.

Covey Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $395.73M and $74.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 2,622 shares to 23,022 shares, valued at $2.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 17,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,005 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $4.30 million activity.