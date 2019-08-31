Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Position Upped by Capital International Sarl; Cibc World Markets Trimmed Its American Wtr Wks Co New Com (AWK) Stake by $3.75 Million

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 87.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl bought 89,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 191,248 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71M, up from 102,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $50.6. About 5.89M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard, Inc. vs Game and Technology Co. Ltd. | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/03/2018; 08/05/2018 – TCL to Become the Official TV of the Call of Duty® World League; 09/03/2018 – Wumpa Fruit for Everyone! Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Makes Its Way to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Steam for the First; 19/03/2018 – Gaming Giants Win Big Data Challenge With Anodot to Keep Millions of Players in the Game; 05/05/2018 – The surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite” is not significantly hurting Activision Blizzard’s gaming business; 09/03/2018 – Call of Duty World League, Presented by PlayStation®4 Returns to Atlanta March 9-11; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard reports 15.7 pct rise in adjusted revenue; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr EPS $1.79; 17/05/2018 – Activision announced a battle royale mode in Call of Duty to compete with the surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite”; 04/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard sales hit by success of rival’s `Fortnite’

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Com (AWK) by 60.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp sold 36,079 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 23,935 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, down from 60,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $127.32. About 757,210 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 30/05/2018 – American Water Works Unit Buys Wastewater Assets From Exeter Township for $96 Million; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works Raises Dividend to 45.5c; 23/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company, Manager of Engineering, Brian F. Carr Named Chair of American Water Works Association-New Jersey Secti; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 55C; 05/03/2018 New Jersey American Water to Start Annual Spring Cleaning; 30/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: West Virginia American Water seeks rate increase; 16/05/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo to Participate in BetterInvesting National Convention; 13/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Announces Agreement to Acquire Alton’s Regional Wastewater System; 19/03/2018 – West Virginia American Water Reminds Customers That Each Drop Adds up During Fix a Leak Week; 26/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Announces 2018 Environmental Grant Recipients

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $4.30 million activity.

Capital International Sarl, which manages about $800.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd (Usd) by 92,560 shares to 102,530 shares, valued at $5.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr (NYSE:BABA) by 14,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,580 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $12.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 49,417 shares to 112,820 shares, valued at $12.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bio Rad Labs Inc (NYSE:BIO) by 59,574 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,774 shares, and has risen its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc Com (NYSE:ITW).