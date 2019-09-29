Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Position Maintained by Nbw Capital Llc; As Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Market Value Declined, Twin Securities Has Upped Holding

Nbw Capital Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) by 154.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc bought 33,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 54,981 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.60 million, up from 21,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $52.33. About 7.80 million shares traded or 15.56% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Rev $1.7B; 17/05/2018 – On Thursday Activision Blizzard said it will include a battle-royale game mode called “Blackout” in “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.”; 22/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Consumer Products Group Brings Franchises of the Future, Esports and Fan-Favorite Properties to Licensing Expo 2018; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard Expands Esports Leadership Team; 14/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard, Inc. vs Game and Technology Co., Ltd. | FWD Entered | 03/14/2018; 18/05/2018 – Activision announced a battle royale mode in Call of Duty to compete with the surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite.”; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Increases CY 2018 Rev and EPS Outlook; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 21/03/2018 – Activision Concerns ‘overblown’ Even As Fortnite Gains Steam, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – Fortnite Fever Rattles Activision Blizzard Ahead of Earnings

Twin Securities Inc increased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) by 393.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Securities Inc bought 255,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The hedge fund held 320,653 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.83M, up from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Securities Inc who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $97.41. About 567,174 shares traded or 35.98% up from the average. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC – $587.5 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $65; 08/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics 1Q Loss $46.4M; 09/03/2018 – CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION – TO ENGAGE IN DIALOGUE WITH SPARK THERAPEUTICS TO BE ALLOWED TO DESIGNATE AT LEAST 1 BOARD MEMBER; 30/04/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS SELLS PRIORITY REVIEW VOUCHER FOR $110M; 11/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Partner Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Spark Therapeutics; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.25, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Vitamin Shoppe, Surmodics, Spark Therapeutics, QUANTENNA COMMS, Westinghouse Air Br; 10/04/2018 – AveXis sells on Novartis approach

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.15 in 2019Q1.

Nbw Capital Llc, which manages about $677.00 million and $363.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners Lp by 16,535 shares to 322,669 shares, valued at $6.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oneok Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 7,159 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,803 shares, and cut its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC).