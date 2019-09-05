Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Position Held by Rampart Investment Management Company Llc; As Parsley Energy (PE) Stock Value Declined, Wexford Capital LP Increased Its Holding by $4.30 Million

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 633.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc bought 46,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 53,690 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45M, up from 7,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.04B market cap company. The stock increased 4.78% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $53.5. About 9.74M shares traded or 47.59% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 17/05/2018 – Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Delivers Game Changing Experience with Deepest, Most Engaging Call of Duty Ever; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr Rev $7.36B; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard Expands Esports Leadership Team; 30/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 23/04/2018 – DJ Activision Blizzard Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATVI); 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, ON A NON-GAAP BASIS, EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $0.78; 08/05/2018 – Destiny 2 Expansion II: Warmind Brings New Gear, Endgame Content, and Activities to Players; 09/03/2018 – Wumpa Fruit for Everyone! Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Makes Its Way to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Steam for the First Time!; 05/05/2018 – The surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite” is not significantly hurting Activision Blizzard’s gaming business; 17/05/2018 – On Thursday Activision Blizzard said it will include a battle-royale game mode called “Blackout” in “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.”

Wexford Capital Lp increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 22.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp bought 226,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 1.24 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.93M, up from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $17.67. About 3.86M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q EPS 32c; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY CEO: SPIN-OFF OF MINERAL UNIT `SOMETHING TO LOOK INTO’; 22/03/2018 – Parsley Energy at Group Meeting Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO SIXTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCT 28, 2016 – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE BRYAN SHEFFIELD SAYS NO PLANS TO ADD MORE DRILLING RIGS, FRACK CREWS IF OIL PRICES CLc1 RISE FURTHER; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY EXPECTS ROYALTY BURDEN IN DELAWARE BASIN TO FALL 10%; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 24C; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $4.30 million activity.

More notable recent Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ATVI upgraded ahead of ‘Overwatch’ Switch launch – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Did Activision Blizzard Stock Fall Around 35% Since June 2018? – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Activision hires first global chief marketing officer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “EA Stock Is Fairly Valued, but That Doesnâ€™t Mean It Canâ€™t Still Pop – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grisanti Cap Management Ltd Liability Co reported 43,973 shares. United Kingdom-based Waverton Invest Mgmt Limited has invested 0.29% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Td Asset Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 276,727 shares. Utah Retirement System reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). 53,690 were accumulated by Rampart Inv Mgmt Communication Ltd Llc. Gradient Invests Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Allstate invested 0.03% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Sandy Spring Bancorp holds 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) or 375 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel Incorporated holds 4,534 shares. Old Second Bankshares Of Aurora has 700 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Bancorp Of Omaha reported 61,870 shares. Illinois-based Barbara Oil has invested 0.16% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Insight 2811 invested in 0.38% or 10,938 shares. First Fincl In holds 0.01% or 385 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mgmt invested in 331,605 shares.

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66M and $878.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 28,105 shares to 106,721 shares, valued at $6.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Db Commdy Indx Trck by 31,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 506,641 shares, and cut its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $34,738 activity.

More notable recent Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Leidos Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:LDOS) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Volatility 101: Should Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Shares Have Dropped 36%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Cantel Medical Corp.’s (NYSE:CMD) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Cardinal Health, Inc.’s (NYSE:CAH) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Great Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.