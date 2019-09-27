Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Position Has Lifted by Nbw Capital Llc; Proqr Thrapeutics N V (PRQR) Shareholder Artal Group Sa Has Decreased Stake as Share Price Declined

Artal Group Sa decreased its stake in Proqr Thrapeutics N V (PRQR) by 7.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.18% . The institutional investor held 1.30 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.83 million, down from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Proqr Thrapeutics N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.04M market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.22. About 39,423 shares traded. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) has risen 32.03% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.03% the S&P500. Some Historical PRQR News: 23/04/2018 – ProQR Therapeutics Access Event Scheduled By LifeSci Advisors; 15/05/2018 – Redmile Group LLC Exits Position in ProQR Therapeutics; 23/05/2018 – ProQR Appoints Yi-Tao Yu, Ph.D., to Its Scientific Advisory Board; 10/04/2018 – ProQR Appoints ADAR Expert Dr. Peter A. Beal to Scientific Advisory Board to Focus on Axiomer® RNA A-to-I Editing Technology; 23/04/2018 – PROQR SAYS ENROLLMENT ON TRACK FOR PHASE QR-110 CLINICAL TRIAL; 11/04/2018 – ProQR Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 10/04/2018 – ProQR Appoints ADAR Expert Dr. Peter A. Beal to Scientific Advisory Board to Focus on Axiomer® RNA A-to-l Editing Technology; 23/04/2018 – ProQR Therapeutics: Enrollment Is on Track in the Ongoing Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of QR-110; 09/05/2018 – ProQR Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.34; 09/04/2018 ProQR Therapeutics Conference Call Set By Chardan for Apr. 12

Nbw Capital Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) by 154.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc bought 33,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 54,981 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.60 million, up from 21,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 2.14 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 20/04/2018 – Call of Duty® World League, Presented by PlayStation®4, Makes Seattle Debut April 20-22; 17/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Battle-royale Mode For Next Call Of Duty — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q EPS 26c; 23/05/2018 – Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Community Reveal Most Watched Game Reveal in Call of Duty History; 10/04/2018 – Call of Duty: WWII `The War Machine’ DLC Pack Rolls out Today; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.79; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q Rev $1.56B; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard1Q Net Bookings $1.38 Billion

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (Call) (NASDAQ:MPEL) by 250,000 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $21.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc by 200,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 700,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO).

More notable recent ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ProQR to Present at Three Scientific Conferences in April – GlobeNewswire” on April 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ProQR In-licenses Worldwide Rights to Ophthalmology Drug Candidate from Ionis Pharmaceuticals – GlobeNewswire” published on October 29, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “ProQR to Present at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference – GlobeNewswire” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Biotech Stock Roundup: GILD’s Arthritis Drug Successful in Phase III, PRQR Soars – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “European Medicines Agency Grants PRIME Access to ProQR’s Sepofarsen for Leber’s Congenital Amaurosis 10 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Analysts await ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.32 EPS, down 52.38% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.21 per share. After $-0.34 actual EPS reported by ProQR Therapeutics N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% EPS growth.

More notable recent Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Upper Deck Releases High Series Just In Time For Overwatch Leagueâ„¢ Grand Finals – GuruFocus.com” on September 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on April 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ATVI gains bull on ‘Warcraft’ strength – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Activision launching ‘Call of Duty: Mobile’ Oct. 1 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Four Gaming Trends Investors Can’t Ignore – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Nbw Capital Llc, which manages about $677.00M and $363.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NGL) by 28,270 shares to 451,596 shares, valued at $6.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC) by 154,772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 232,269 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corporation (Re (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 58 investors sold ATVI shares while 188 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 643.56 million shares or 0.12% less from 644.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Putnam Invs Limited Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Mackay Shields Llc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Botty Ltd Liability Corp holds 89,046 shares. Webster Comml Bank N A holds 61 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Liability owns 7,986 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability, a New Jersey-based fund reported 30,757 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management owns 0.02% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 16,390 shares. Stifel Fincl, Missouri-based fund reported 448,653 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.04% or 100,090 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Co holds 0.14% or 356,751 shares in its portfolio. Viking Global Investors Ltd Partnership holds 7.91M shares or 1.68% of its portfolio. First Manhattan owns 16,553 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Grisanti Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 85,397 shares. Riverhead Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 16,017 shares. Kj Harrison Ptnrs owns 11,240 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio.