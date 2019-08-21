Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Market Value Rose While Gabalex Capital Management Has Boosted Stake; As Fiserv (FISV) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Barometer Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake

Gabalex Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55 million, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $48.8. About 5.14M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Lifts Activision Citing Benefits of Tax Overhaul — Market Talk; 19/04/2018 – Activision Joins Forces with USO to Celebrate Service Members; 22/05/2018 – Activision ‘Best Positioned’ for Coming Billion-Dollar Bonanza; 18/05/2018 – Activision announced a battle royale mode in Call of Duty to compete with the surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite.”; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q Adj EPS 46c; 03/05/2018 – An Activision spokesperson said Dow Jones released the information early, and the news wire confirmed to CNBC it did “inadvertently” break an embargo on the news; 24/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard and the Call of Duty™ Endowment Named a 2018 Halo Award Winner; 12/03/2018 – Hearthstone® Players Can Unleash Their Inner Beast in Upcoming Expansion The Witchwood™; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 17/05/2018 – Activision announces ‘Call of Duty’ battle-royale game to compete with ‘Fortnite’

Barometer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 59.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc bought 67,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The hedge fund held 180,250 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.91 million, up from 112,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $106.99. About 1.96 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 12/04/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank Moves to Fiserv to Drive Growth with an Enhanced Customer Experience; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services Presdent; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of IRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of lRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 09/04/2018 – Carter Bank & Trust Embarks on Digital Transformation with Fiserv; 24/05/2018 – Fiserv Inc: EBAday 2018; 07/05/2018 – Fiserv Introduces Innovation in Early Breach Detection with Rippleshot Partnership

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75 million and $346.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 125,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $7.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,000 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $4.30 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0.03% or 4.09M shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 0.02% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 1.71 million shares. Covington Inv Advsr Inc holds 19,465 shares. Glenmede Trust Na invested 0.19% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 0.07% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 101,200 shares. Oppenheimer & Com stated it has 0.05% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Capital owns 36.11 million shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt accumulated 0% or 321,604 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York has invested 0.03% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). 9,300 were reported by Palisade Mngmt Limited Liability Company Nj. Moreover, Alexandria Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). 1.90M were reported by Guardian. Moreover, Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.12% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 13,300 shares. Virtu Financial Lc reported 34,183 shares. Cleararc Cap has invested 0.16% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58B and $878.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 346,887 shares to 155,713 shares, valued at $5.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 182,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,959 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets Etf (EEM).