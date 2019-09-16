Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Holding Raised by Centre Asset Management Llc; As Hunt J B Trans Svcs (JBHT) Stock Value Rose, Park Presidio Capital Raised by $8.65 Million Its Stake

Centre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 46.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc bought 58,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 185,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.74 million, up from 126,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $55.45. About 2.60 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Adj EPS 78c; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CFO SAYS SAYS FORNITE HAS CAUSED `NEAR TERM IMPACT’; 23/04/2018 – DJ Activision Blizzard Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATVI); 10/04/2018 – Call of Duty: WWII ‘The War Machine’ DLC Pack Rolls out Today; 04/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard sales hit by success of rival’s `Fortnite’; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CFO – AMRITA AHUJA IS GOING TO BECOME NEXT CFO OF BLIZZARD – CONF CALL; 06/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BOOSTS CY 2018 REV. & EPS OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares dive in wild ride following early release of earnings; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Activision Blizzard To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable

Park Presidio Capital Llc increased its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (JBHT) by 20.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc bought 95,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.50% . The institutional investor held 550,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.28 million, up from 455,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $115.07. About 236,237 shares traded. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has declined 13.11% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.11% the S&P500. Some Historical JBHT News: 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Dedicated Contract Svcs Rev $494.5M; 03/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Named One of America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Intermodal Rev $1.07B; 21/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Intermodal Load Volumes Rose 6%; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Net Capital Expenditures About $179M; 16/03/2018 – JB Hunt Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Reports Revenues and Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 26/03/2018 – Bestpass Adds J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., to Client Roster

Park Presidio Capital Llc, which manages about $292.21M and $802.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Data Corp New by 975,000 shares to 1.10M shares, valued at $29.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold JBHT shares while 138 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 79.17 million shares or 1.05% more from 78.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Ltd Liability Co has 0.05% invested in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Whittier Company stated it has 4 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oakworth Capital has 648 shares. M&T Natl Bank Corporation has invested 0% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 21,847 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 642,932 shares stake. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Cornerstone Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) for 130 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Company reported 0.01% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Csat Inv Advisory LP accumulated 639 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Franklin Resource has 548,349 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp has 0.01% invested in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) for 480,405 shares. Eaton Vance Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) for 47,253 shares. Rampart Investment Mngmt Com Limited Liability Com reported 1,143 shares stake. Advisory Services Ntwk Llc invested in 0% or 262 shares.

