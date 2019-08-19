Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Holder Washington Trust Company Raised Its Position by $448,270 as Market Value Rose; Holder First Manhattan Company Upped Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position

First Manhattan Company increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 13.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company bought 44,156 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 383,221 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.79M, up from 339,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $108.69. About 8.02M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH Properties: JPMorgan to Move Into New Washington, D.C., Facility in 2021; 19/04/2018 – Ex-JPMorgan Executive Named President of Cerberus (Video); 02/05/2018 – Cypress to Address 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 15; 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 11/05/2018 – AirMedia Announces Receipt of Minimum Bid Price Notice From NASDAQ; 15/05/2018 – Tudor Adds Orbital ATK, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts JPMorgan: 13F; 12/04/2018 – @verrone_chris says that as big bank earnings kick off tomorrow, $JPM and $WFC are the names to buy right now; 11/04/2018 – Russia’s Rusal to be ejected from CEMBI emerging debt indexes-JPMorgan; 09/04/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Fall 30% This Year, JP Morgan Leads; 22/03/2018 – JPMORGAN IS SAID TO MULL BLOCKCHAIN PROJECT SPIN-OFF: FT

Washington Trust Company increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 19.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company bought 9,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 59,560 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79 million, up from 49,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.76B market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $47.92. About 3.69M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 08/03/2018 Prepare for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Rev $1.7B; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares dive in wild ride following early release of incorrect earnings; 09/03/2018 – Wumpa Fruit for Everyone! Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Makes Its Way to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Steam for the First; 08/05/2018 – TCL to Become the Official TV of the Call of Duty® World League; 10/04/2018 – Call of Duty: WWII ‘The War Machine’ DLC Pack Rolls out Today; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard reports 15.7 pct rise in adjusted revenue; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard: Marc Kolin Named VP, Finance & Strategy

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51 billion and $17.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanda Pharma (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 559,970 shares to 379,404 shares, valued at $6.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Union (NYSE:WU) by 105,577 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,643 shares, and cut its stake in Lci Industries.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Sb has invested 2% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bahl And Gaynor has invested 3.29% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 191,420 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt. Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com, California-based fund reported 920 shares. Barnett & Com Inc, Tennessee-based fund reported 1,764 shares. Rbf Capital Limited Liability Com has invested 0.55% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wealthtrust Axiom owns 5,352 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Cadence Comml Bank Na reported 56,261 shares. Wagner Bowman Corporation invested in 0.38% or 15,676 shares. 21,413 are held by Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt. Israel-based Commercial Bank Hapoalim Bm has invested 0.51% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 57.75 million are held by Bancorporation Of America Corporation De. Ami Investment Mngmt Inc stated it has 3.53% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The Minnesota-based Accredited Investors has invested 0.25% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Tower Bridge Advsrs invested in 93,995 shares.

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 4,516 shares to 157,438 shares, valued at $24.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Estee Lauder Cos Inc/The (NYSE:EL) by 5,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,489 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).