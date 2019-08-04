Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Holder Washington Trust Company Has Boosted Its Position by $448,270; Schlumberger (SLB) Shareholder Adell Harriman & Carpenter Has Decreased Holding as Share Price Declined

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 36.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc sold 5,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 10,294 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $448.51 million, down from 16,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37.42. About 8.74M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA TO DISCUSS 4 OPTIONS FOR SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: RIA; 21/05/2018 – Energy Voice: Exclusive: Bonuses slashed at Schlumberger as `pricing pressure’ continues – #OOTT; 12/04/2018 – RUSSIAN WATCHDOG: TALKS ONGOING W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EDCL DEAL; 23/04/2018 – DJ Schlumberger NV, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLB); 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY EPS WAS $0.38; 20/04/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: 1st Quarter Results; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q REV. $7.8B, EST. $7.81B; 29/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S FAS: DIFFERENT OPTIONS ON SCHLUMBERGER’S STAKE IN EDC; 14/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 29/05/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Washington Trust Company increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 19.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company bought 9,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 59,560 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79 million, up from 49,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $49.02. About 9.75M shares traded or 47.08% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 17/05/2018 – British gaming firm enlists army of players to create Worlds Adrift; 06/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 10/04/2018 – Call of Duty: WWII `The War Machine’ DLC Pack Rolls out Today; 12/03/2018 – Hearthstone® Players Can Unleash Their Inner Beast in Upcoming Expansion The Witchwood™; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q EPS 65c; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard releases early earnings after results leak; 20/04/2018 – Call of Duty® World League, Presented by PlayStation®4, Makes Seattle Debut April 20-22; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Results Get Boost From In-Game Spending; 22/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Consumer Products Group Brings Franchises of the Future, Esports and Fan-Favorite Properties to Licensing Expo 2018; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39 million and $514.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevrontexaco (NYSE:CVX) by 85 shares to 28,516 shares, valued at $3.51B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,623 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,056 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Girard Limited owns 63,107 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. St Germain D J Commerce Incorporated stated it has 140,289 shares. Putnam Invests Limited has invested 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Captrust Financial Advsrs accumulated 109,182 shares or 0.2% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Colrain Cap Ltd Company has invested 0.1% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Huntington State Bank holds 0.06% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 87,369 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 54,624 shares in its portfolio. Chilton Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.18% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Amalgamated State Bank has 176,667 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Carnegie Asset Ltd has invested 0.03% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 2.62 million are held by Alliancebernstein Lp. Smithbridge Asset Inc De owns 0.44% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 16,982 shares. Mrj Capital owns 13,000 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. John G Ullman Assocs Inc has 104,175 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Strategic Wealth Advsr Ltd Com owns 17,500 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03 million for 22.82 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 6,686 shares to 62,986 shares, valued at $4.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 27,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,944 shares, and cut its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WASH).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $4.30 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Asset Co Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 10,210 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd invested in 0.03% or 331,605 shares. The Wisconsin-based Artisan Prtnrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.45% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Cls Ltd Liability accumulated 125 shares. Citadel Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). 141 were reported by First Personal Finance Ser. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability owns 0.09% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 200,551 shares. Condor Mngmt reported 30,360 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. 1.13M are owned by California Employees Retirement. Optimum Advsr holds 400 shares. 6.34 million are owned by Coatue Mngmt Limited Com. Boston Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Toth Fincl Advisory stated it has 300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pillar Pacific Management Ltd Liability Com owns 0.53% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 100,770 shares. Vigilant Cap Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 1.13% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).