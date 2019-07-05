Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Holder Riverpark Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding; As Citigroup (C) Valuation Rose, Brave Asset Management Boosted Position by $468,348

Brave Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 151.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc bought 7,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,554 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $781,000, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $71.32. About 7.16 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 21/03/2018 – MASKELL TO CO-HEAD EMEA GROUP AT CITI WITH SHAWN BORISOFF; 07/05/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: May 7 (Table); 20/03/2018 – CapMarketsAfrica: Ghana Is Said to Name Citi, Three Others to Market Eurobond; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 15/03/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA PICKS CITI, GOLDMAN SACHS, HSBC, MORGAN STANLEY FOR NEW BOND ISSUE; 14/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank Fintech Banker Rahul Singla Said to Join Citigroup; 20/03/2018 – PETRA DIAMONDS LTD PDL.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 20/04/2018 – MEDIASET ESPANA TL5.MC : CITIGROUP CUTS PRICE TARGE TO 9 EUROS FROM 10 EUROS; 18/04/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP DECK.N : CITIGROUP TRANSFERS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING TO KATE MCSHANE; 07/05/2018 – Activist Investor ValueAct Has a Roughly $1.2 Billion Stake in Citigroup — Letter

Riverpark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 73.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc sold 33,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,064 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $549,000, down from 45,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $48.09. About 5.43M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q EPS 26c; 03/05/2018 – Dow Jones Newswires Broke Activision Earnings Embargo, Published Erroneous Revenue Headline; 10/04/2018 – Call of Duty: WWII `The War Machine’ DLC Pack Rolls out Today; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Results Get Boost From In-Game Spending; 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION WILL ADD NEW PLAYER MODES TO GAMES IN FORTNITE WAKE; 09/03/2018 – Wumpa Fruit for Everyone! Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Makes Its Way to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Steam for the First Time!; 22/05/2018 – Activision ‘Best Positioned’ for Coming Billion-Dollar Bonanza; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Activision Blizzard, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 09/05/2018 – Overwatch League™ Grand Finals to Be Held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn

Analysts await Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 64.29% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.56 per share. ATVI’s profit will be $151.06 million for 60.11 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Activision Blizzard, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

