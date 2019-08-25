Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Holder Montrusco Bolton Investments Has Trimmed Its Position; Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Holder Perceptive Advisors Cut Its Holding by $74.79 Million as Market Value Rose

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 849,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.28% . The hedge fund held 3.76M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331.14M, down from 4.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $97.59. About 598,561 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 02/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences to Present New Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tardive Dyskinesi; 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q REV. $71.1M, EST. $65.4M; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM ELAGOLIX STUDY; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Regulatory Submissions for Elagolix in Uterine Fibroids Remain on Track; 16/03/2018 – $NBIX has raised the price of Ingrezza 40mg capsule by 9% effective 3/15/18, meanwhile $TEVA Austedo has surpassed on TRx. [h/t Cowen & ISI]; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Elagolix Clinical Trial Program Largest Prospective Randomized Endometriosis Trial Conducted to Date; 13/03/2018 AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine Fibroids; 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tardive Dyskinesia in Patients Treated with Antipsychotics; 25/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Data Analyses at AAN Annual Meeting Demonstrating INGREZZA® Improved Tardive Dyskinesia Symptoms Across Body Regions; 25/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Data Analyses at AAN Annual Meeting Demonstrating INGREZZA® Improved Tardive Dyskinesia Sy

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 27.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc sold 51,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 137,847 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.65 million, down from 189,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.57% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $47.33. About 7.13 million shares traded or 9.43% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 21/03/2018 – Mega-hit ‘Fortnite’ game has wiped out $6 billion in market value from industry leader Activision Blizzard; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard: Brandon Snow Named Chief Revenue Officer; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CEO SAYS FORNITE GAME IS EXPANDING GAMING MARKET; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Increases CY 2018 Rev and EPS Outlook; 17/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Battle-royale Mode For Next Call Of Duty — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.79; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard sales hit by success of `Fortnite’; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard1Q Net Bookings $1.38 Billion; 09/03/2018 – Wumpa Fruit for Everyone! Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Makes Its Way to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Steam for the First

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $3.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cytomx Therapeutics Inc by 262,208 shares to 3.17M shares, valued at $34.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zogenix Inc by 3.67 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.87 million shares, and has risen its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold NBIX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 101.77 million shares or 17.27% more from 86.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Natl Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 165,200 shares. Healthcor Mngmt Lp stated it has 1.52 million shares or 5.4% of all its holdings. Profund Advsrs Ltd owns 25,305 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Ftb reported 144 shares stake. Creative Planning holds 0% or 5,383 shares in its portfolio. Regions holds 0% or 2,977 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) or 61,648 shares. Braun Stacey Associate holds 0.45% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) or 76,527 shares. Minnesota-based Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.05% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). United Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% or 86 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 0% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Rice Hall James Associates Ltd Co reported 0.21% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Gsa Cap Prns Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 6,900 shares.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $4.30 million activity.

