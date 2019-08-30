Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Holder Matrix Capital Management Company LP Trimmed Its Stake as Share Value Rose; Aureus Asset Management Lifted Its American Tower (AMT) Stake by $669,603 as Stock Rose

Matrix Capital Management Company Lp decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 60.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp sold 1.83 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 1.20 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.64M, down from 3.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $50.6. About 3.86 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Activision Blizzard, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 06/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 03/05/2018 – Fortnite Fever Rattles Activision Blizzard Ahead of Earnings; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q EPS 26c; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC.’S SR UNSECURED; 23/05/2018 – Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Community Reveal Most Watched Game Reveal in Call of Duty History; 21/03/2018 – Worries over the rising popularity of Epic Games “Fortnite” have sparked a $6.3 billion decline in Activision Blizzard’s market value; 04/05/2018 – The company’s CEO hinted Activision may do something in the same genre in the future; 29/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Sale of Special Call of Duty®: WWII Fear Not Pack to Support the Placement of Veterans into High Quality Jobs; 10/04/2018 – Call of Duty: WWII `The War Machine’ DLC Pack Rolls out Today

Aureus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corporation (AMT) by 2.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc bought 3,399 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 121,368 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.92M, up from 117,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $230.13. About 756,391 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. De Burlo Inc holds 2.46% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 61,920 shares. Avalon Limited Liability invested 0.42% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 1,941 are owned by Prelude Mngmt Lc. Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0.02% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Principal Financial Inc, Iowa-based fund reported 2.36M shares. Selkirk Management Limited Com holds 5.49% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 49,150 shares. 558,141 are held by Blair William And Il. 204,198 are owned by Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky. First invested in 4,357 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Lasalle Inv Limited Com has invested 0.51% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Private Co Na holds 0.55% or 13,486 shares in its portfolio. Edgewood Mgmt Lc has invested 5.87% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Fred Alger Mgmt holds 0.01% or 16,324 shares in its portfolio. Coldstream Cap Management has 14,320 shares. Cincinnati Financial Corporation invested in 1.54% or 194,119 shares.

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10 million and $754.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 17,140 shares to 20,051 shares, valued at $1.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA) by 9,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,644 shares, and cut its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Class A (NYSE:BAH).

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Income Investors Look At CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) Before Its Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A 5.4% Income Safety Housing Play: Weyerhaeuser – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investing In Property Through CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Shouldn’t Look At VEREIT, Inc.’s (NYSE:VER) Bottom Line – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

More notable recent Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A ‘Deep Dive’ On Activision Blizzard – Seeking Alpha” on May 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Video Game Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Weekly Market Preview: Five Stocks to Watch for the Coming Week (ATVI, DBX, DIS, LYFT, ROKU) – Nasdaq” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate Activision Blizzard (ATVI) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Activision Blizzard Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.