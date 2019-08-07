Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Holder Matrix Capital Management Company LP Decreased Its Position; Cleararc Capital Lifted Its Colgate (CL) Stake

Matrix Capital Management Company Lp decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 60.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp sold 1.83 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 1.20M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.64M, down from 3.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $46.45. About 817,643 shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 06/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 09/05/2018 – Overwatch League™ Grand Finals to Be Held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn; 16/04/2018 – Activision Blizzard Partners with Nielsen on Esports Brand Valuation; 14/05/2018 – Team from Laval University Wins Heroes of the Dorm® National Championship; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares dive in wild ride following early release of incorrect earnings; 14/05/2018 – The Call of Duty™ Endowment Opens Its 2018 “Seal of Distinction” Submissions for U.S. and U.K. Organizations; 03/05/2018 – Correction to Activision Revenue Headline; 17/05/2018 – British gaming firm enlists army of players to create Worlds Adrift; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard releases early earnings after results leak; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – COMPANY INCREASES CY 2018 REVENUES AND EPS OUTLOOK

More notable recent Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “The Global Games Market Projected to Exceed $150 Billion in 2019 – PRNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on April 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Activision Blizzard Is Circling The Wagons – Seeking Alpha” on March 21, 2019. More interesting news about Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Activision (ATVI) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Analysts await Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 64.29% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.56 per share. ATVI’s profit will be $162.91 million for 58.06 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Activision Blizzard, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $4.30 million activity.