Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Holder Gabalex Capital Management Upped Its Position by $1.13 Million as Shares Rose; Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Raised Seaspan (SSW) Holding by $307.69 Million

Gabalex Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55 million, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.98B market cap company. The stock increased 4.62% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 7.31M shares traded or 11.44% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 20/04/2018 – Call of Duty® World League, Presented by PlayStation®4, Makes Seattle Debut April 20-22; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard1Q Net Bookings $1.38 Billion; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD BOOSTS CY2018 ADJ. EPS AND REVENUE VIEWS; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr EPS $1.79; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION 1Q ADJ. EPS 38C, EST. 34C; ADJ. REV. BEATS EST; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Activision Blizzard To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – S&P Raises Ratings on Activision, Including Corporate Credit Rating, to ‘BBB+’ From ‘BBB’; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard Expands Esports Leadership Team; 17/05/2018 – British gaming firm enlists army of players to create Worlds Adrift

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can increased its stake in Seaspan Corp (SSW) by 99.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can bought 38.46M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.60% . The hedge fund held 77.16M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $670.48 million, up from 38.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Seaspan Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $10.4. About 136,451 shares traded. Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) has risen 21.27% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SSW News: 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN BUYS GREATER CHINA INTERMODAL INVESTMENTS; 09/04/2018 – Seaspan to Name Ryan Courson CFO; 14/03/2018 – Seaspan to Take Over Shipping Vessels From Carlyle, Others in $450 Million Deal; 20/04/2018 – SEASPAN HOLDER CARLYLE GROUP’S STAKE REFLECTS SERIES D PFD SHRS; 02/05/2018 – Seaspan 4Q Adj EPS 13c; 09/04/2018 – SEASPAN SNAMES RYAN COURSON AS CFO; 14/03/2018 – FAIRFAX WILL INVEST ANOTHER $250 MILLION INTO SEASPAN – WSJ CITING; 09/04/2018 – Ship-leasing Company Seaspan Corp. Taps 29-Year-Old as New CFO; 20/04/2018 – The Carlyle Group L.P., Affiliates Report Stake In Seaspan; 09/04/2018 – SEASPAN SAYS CFO DAVID SPIVAK TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES

