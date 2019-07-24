Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Holder Gabalex Capital Management Upped Holding by $1.13 Million as Stock Value Rose; Ambac Finl Group (AMBC) Stock Value Declined While Ejf Capital Has Lowered Its Position by $533,592

Gabalex Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $46.7. About 1.99 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 14/05/2018 – The Call of Duty™ Endowment Opens Its 2018 “Seal of Distinction” Submissions for U.S. and U.K. Organizations; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 06/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 09/04/2018 – Get Ready for BlizzCon® 2018; 17/05/2018 – Activision announces ‘Call of Duty’ battle-royale game to compete with ‘Fortnite’; 19/03/2018 – Gaming Giants Win Big Data Challenge With Anodot to Keep Millions of Players in the Game; 11/04/2018 – FaZe Clan Claim Title of CWL Pro League Stage 1 Champions; 17/05/2018 – Activision announced a battle royale mode in Call of Duty to compete with the surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite”; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard1Q Net Bookings $1.38 Billion

Ejf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (AMBC) by 1.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc sold 29,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.89% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.06 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.38M, down from 2.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Ambac Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $814.13 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $17.89. About 111,712 shares traded. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) has declined 9.06% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBC News: 30/05/2018 – Ambac: Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance Didn’t Approve Surplus Note Interest Payment Due on June 7, 2018; 15/05/2018 – TCI Fund Management Adds Monsanto, Exits Ambac Financial: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 1.6% of Ambac Financial; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 05/03/2018 Ambac to Participate in BTIG’s Financial Guarantors Conference; 08/03/2018 – Ambac Announces Annual Meeting on May 18, 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ambac Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMBC); 05/03/2018 – Ambac to Participate in BTlG’s Financial Guarantors Conference; 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $31.56; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q EPS $6.70

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $837.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smartfinancial Inc by 83,141 shares to 514,800 shares, valued at $9.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coastal Finl Corp Wa by 135,074 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Union Bankshares Corp New (NASDAQ:UBSH).

More notable recent Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), A Stock That Climbed 74% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Ambac to Release First Quarter 2019 Earnings on May 9, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ambac -8.4% as Q1 reflects increased public finance reserves – Seeking Alpha” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Ambac Financial Group (AMBC) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: March 01, 2019.

More notable recent Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Nasdaq Today: Celgene, Ulta, Caesarsâ€™ Buyout – Investorplace.com” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “In Perspective: Esports And Video Gaming – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Activision Blizzard Stock Dropped 11% in February – Nasdaq” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Activision Blizzard: It’s A New Era – Seeking Alpha” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Activision Adds 2 More Teams in Call of Duty Esports League – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & Associate holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 212,800 shares. Connecticut-based Wright Investors Serv Inc has invested 0.31% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas owns 154,102 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp invested in 113,378 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc has 0% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Smithfield Tru holds 160 shares. 12,500 were accumulated by Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Company. Odey Asset Mngmt Group Inc Limited holds 1.1% or 297,400 shares. Westpac Bk invested 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). State Common Retirement Fund owns 1.80 million shares. First City Cap reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund invested in 15,186 shares. Cambridge Investment Advsr Inc invested in 81,518 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Norinchukin Bancorp The accumulated 147,157 shares. Van Eck Associates invested in 0.01% or 26,189 shares.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $4.30 million activity.