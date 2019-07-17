Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Holder Gabalex Capital Management Has Raised Holding; Matthew 25 Management Upped Its Position in Toll Brothers (TOL) by $360,000 as Share Value Rose

Gabalex Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55 million, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $46.68. About 4.43M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 19/03/2018 – Gaming Giants Win Big Data Challenge With Anodot to Keep Millions of Players in the Game; 05/05/2018 – The surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite” is not significantly hurting Activision Blizzard’s gaming business; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, ON A NON-GAAP BASIS, EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $0.78; 10/04/2018 – Call of Duty: WWII ‘The War Machine’ DLC Pack Rolls out Today; 09/05/2018 – Overwatch League™ Grand Finals to Be Held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard: Brandon Snow Named Chief Revenue Officer; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – BOARD AUTHORIZED DEBT PAYDOWN OF AS MUCH AS $1.8 BLN DURING 2018; 18/05/2018 – Activision announced a battle royale mode in Call of Duty to compete with the surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite.”; 05/04/2018 – Prepare to Join the Battle for Azeroth™–New World of Warcraft® Expansion Arrives August 14; 29/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Sale of Special Call of Duty®: WWII Fear Not Pack to Support the Placement of Veterans into High Quality Jobs

Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its stake in Toll Brothers (TOL) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 440,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.93M, up from 430,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Toll Brothers for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $36.46. About 1.08M shares traded. Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has declined 9.68% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.11% the S&P500. Some Historical TOL News: 16/05/2018 – Toll Brothers CDS Widens 16 Bps, Most in 13 Months; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS INC TOL.N – SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN OF BETWEEN 23.75% AND 24.25% OF REVENUES; 22/05/2018 – Homebuilders getting wrecked today on $TOL earnings. The group’s now on pace for their worst year since the financial crisis; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers 2Q EPS 72c; 23/05/2018 – STARR CAPITAL GETS LIMITED INJUNCTION VS TOLL BROTHERS IN SUIT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Toll Brothers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TOL)

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4.30 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duquesne Family Office Ltd Llc accumulated 1.09 million shares. Capital Investors has invested 0.71% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Colony Gp Limited Company invested 0.02% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Gabalex Cap Management Ltd holds 100,000 shares or 1.32% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 191,125 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Llc reported 452,015 shares. Clearbridge Limited Liability has 0% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 382 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Co has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Amundi Pioneer Asset owns 1.03M shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Gru One Trading LP holds 21,298 shares. Alps has invested 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Envestnet Asset Mgmt stated it has 133,647 shares. North Carolina-based Piedmont Invest Advsr has invested 0.12% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Victory Capital holds 103,578 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75M and $346.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 125,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $7.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 0.55 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold TOL shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 112.87 million shares or 3.00% less from 116.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 29,914 are held by Veritable L P. Raymond James Services Advisors owns 0.02% invested in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) for 112,008 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur reported 33,777 shares. Pinnacle Associates Limited accumulated 0.03% or 33,680 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of stated it has 0% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Mufg Americas Holding has invested 0% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Clarivest Asset Lc invested in 86,724 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Co holds 22,460 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Inc reported 627,458 shares. 386,178 were accumulated by Kbc Gru Nv. Condor Cap Management owns 0.3% invested in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) for 51,583 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia invested in 330,000 shares. 64 are owned by Earnest Prns Limited Company. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 240,339 shares. The United Kingdom-based Aviva Pcl has invested 0.01% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL).