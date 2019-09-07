Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Holder Gabalex Capital Management Has Increased Stake by $1.13 Million; Thompson Investment Management Holds Holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B (TAP)

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B (TAP) by 14.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc bought 5,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 43,075 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57M, up from 37,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 1.45M shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 11/05/2018 – Michael Kors and Molson Coors are drastically different, but in a key way. @JimCramer breaks it down; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 1Q UNDERLYING EPS 48C, EST. 77C; 06/03/2018 Andrew Stordeur Joins Sundial’s Senior Leadership Team as Chief Commercial Officer; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP.A); 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees Underlying Effective Tax Rate in the Range of 18%-22 % for 2018; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Sally Beauty, Exits Molson Coors; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Molson Coors, Cuts Spirit Aero; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company June Investor Events; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Worldwide Brand Volume Decreased 3.1%

Gabalex Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company's stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55 million, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.81B market cap company. It closed at $54.58 lastly. It is down 33.00% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) news were published by: Investingnews.com which released: "5 Top Weekly NASDAQ Tech Stocks: Remark Jumps 29 Percent | INN – Investing News Network" on September 02, 2019

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75M and $346.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 15,000 shares to 160,000 shares, valued at $15.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,500 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $4.30 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass Savings Bank accumulated 0.07% or 24,400 shares. Amer Insur Tx has invested 0.22% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Duquesne Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.09 million shares or 1.44% of the stock. Nordea Investment reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Shelton Capital Management accumulated 3,327 shares. 6.34 million are owned by Coatue Mngmt Limited Company. Penn Davis Mcfarland has 2.26% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 143,284 shares. Legal & General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Com invested in 0.11% or 4.26M shares. 94,772 are held by Mirae Asset Global Investments Com Limited. Roanoke Asset New York stated it has 45,137 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement System owns 33,395 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Holderness Invests accumulated 5,603 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 4,400 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Conning Inc owns 16,570 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Jefferies Gp Ltd invested in 34,176 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold TAP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 157.87 million shares or 1.54% less from 160.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Tru reported 156,783 shares. Gamco Et Al reported 83,278 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Rampart Invest invested in 0.02% or 3,121 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0.02% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). 541 were accumulated by Guardian Life Of America. Boyar Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.15% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Cleararc, a Ohio-based fund reported 4,559 shares. Arlington Value Ltd Liability Com invested in 577,321 shares or 2.43% of the stock. Champlain Invest Prtnrs Ltd owns 1.83 million shares. 26,340 are held by Amica Mutual Com. Cibc Asset has invested 0.01% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Wellington Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 229,416 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 0.01% or 8,000 shares. Etrade Management Ltd Co owns 0.01% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 3,808 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc holds 250 shares.