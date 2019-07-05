Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Holder Foxhaven Asset Management LP Has Cut Holding as Market Value Rose; Nextera Energy (NEE) Holding Has Raised by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 9.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc bought 4,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,158 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.50M, up from 44,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $208.73. About 1.38M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 17/05/2018 – NextEra Energy schedules live webcast of company’s 2018 annual meeting of shareholders; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP first-quarter 2018 financial results available on partnership’s website; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUT POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR FOR PLANNED TESTING: OPERATOR; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO FINANCE APPROXIMATELY $5.1 BLN PURCHASE PRICE THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NEW DEBT; 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript); 03/05/2018 – First responders, along with state and national stakeholders, join FPL for its annual storm drill; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Reaches Definitive Agreements to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Additional Assets From Southern Co; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Rico; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive – Former EDFT originator joins NextEra

Foxhaven Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 10.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp sold 118,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.03 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.78 million, down from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $48.66. About 4.02 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 08/03/2018 Prepare for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4; 17/05/2018 – On Thursday Activision Blizzard said it will include a battle-royale game mode called “Blackout” in “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.”; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard1Q Net Bookings $1.38 Billion; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard releases early earnings after results leak; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Adj EPS 78c; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD BOOSTS CY2018 ADJ. EPS AND REVENUE VIEWS; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares dive in wild ride following early release of earnings; 21/03/2018 – Activision Concerns ‘overblown’ Even As Fortnite Gains Steam, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD SAYS IS PARTNERING WITH NIELSEN TO MEASURE AND VALUE ESPORTS BRAND INVESTMENTS ACROSS THE CO’S MULTIPLE LEAGUES & TITLES; 29/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Sale of Special Call of Duty®: WWII Fear Not Pack to Support the Placement of Veterans into High Quality Jobs

Analysts await Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 64.29% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.56 per share. ATVI’s profit will be $151.06 million for 60.83 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Activision Blizzard, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technologies Limited owns 4.70 million shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). 19,413 are held by Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Liability Corp. Moreover, Ally has 0.56% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 65,000 shares. Asset Management Incorporated invested in 0.13% or 54,632 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp reported 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). First Republic Invest Mngmt Inc reported 346,144 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.06% stake. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Moreover, Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.05% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 0.11% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). 4,457 are held by Advisory Networks Limited Liability Company. Shell Asset Mgmt Co has invested 0.2% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). 4,747 were reported by Diversified Trust. Shelton Capital Mngmt invested in 3,327 shares.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $4.30 million activity.