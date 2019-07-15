Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Holder Foxhaven Asset Management LP Decreased Stake by $5.33 Million as Stock Price Rose; Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Continues to Hold Holding in Boston Scientific (BSX)

Foxhaven Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 10.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp sold 118,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.03 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.78M, down from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $47.67. About 921,517 shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 18/05/2018 – Activision announced a battle royale mode in Call of Duty to compete with the surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite.”; 22/05/2018 – Activision ‘Best Positioned’ for Coming Billion-Dollar Bonanza; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.46; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Adj EPS 78c; 04/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard: dead dangerous; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BOOSTS CY 2018 REV. & EPS OUTLOOK; 10/04/2018 – Call of Duty: WWII `The War Machine’ DLC Pack Rolls out Today; 09/05/2018 – Overwatch League™ Grand Finals to Be Held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Lifts Activision Citing Benefits of Tax Overhaul — Market Talk; 30/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 8.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale bought 26,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 341,895 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.32 million, up from 315,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $42.47. About 661,681 shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 24.15% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC: PACT TO BUY NXTHERA; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN EUROPEAN PATENT DISPUTE WITH; 11/05/2018 – BSX EXPECTS 60 MINS WILL COVER INFO ALREADY PUBLICLY AVAILABLE; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC: POSITIVE LATE-BREAKING DATA FROM INTREPID; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – TRANSACTION ALSO CONSISTS OF UP TO ADDITIONAL $100 MLN IN POTENTIAL COMMERCIAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS OVER NEXT FOUR YEARS; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – DEAL OF NXTHERA IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO BOSTON SCIENTIFIC ADJUSTED EPS THROUGH 2020 AND ACCRETIVE THEREAFTER; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees FY EPS 90c-EPS 94c; 03/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Acquisition Of Securus Medical Group, Inc

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colony Grp Inc Lc invested 0.02% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Nomura Asset Mgmt Co holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 279,117 shares. Wright Serv invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). 1.80M are held by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 283,006 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno stated it has 0.95% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Moreover, 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0.2% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 1.28 million shares. Prudential Fincl stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). First Interstate Bancorporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 102 shares. Jennison Associate holds 3.85M shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.04% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Clearbridge Invs holds 382 shares. Diker Ltd Com holds 1.17% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) or 42,000 shares. Marathon Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.32% or 517,341 shares. Destination Wealth holds 124 shares.

Analysts await Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 64.29% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.56 per share. ATVI’s profit will be $153.20M for 59.59 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Activision Blizzard, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4.30 million activity.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.96 million activity. Fitzgerald Joseph Michael sold $1.77M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. France-based Natixis has invested 0.05% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Shell Asset Management reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Parkside Fincl Bank Tru invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). 3,293 were accumulated by Bamco Ny. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited reported 14,905 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui has 5.39 million shares. Schmidt P J Inv Management holds 0.11% or 9,526 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada owns 2.39 million shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Fred Alger Mngmt reported 10.03M shares. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al has 0.06% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Rock Springs Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 970,000 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Llc has invested 0.12% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Cetera Advisors Limited Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 18,303 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 258,360 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 52,593 were accumulated by Somerset Grp Inc Ltd Liability.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $16.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Therapeutics Corp Del (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 7,400 shares to 75,228 shares, valued at $9.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 8,452 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,903 shares, and cut its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS).