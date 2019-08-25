Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Holder Coatue Management Has Cut Its Holding as Shares Rose; 58 Com (WUBA) Valuation Declined While Lakewood Capital Management LP Lifted Holding by $2.28 Million

Lakewood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 2.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The hedge fund held 1.37 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.98M, up from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $52.05. About 1.47 million shares traded or 72.26% up from the average. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 07/05/2018 – JENERATION CAPITAL WELCOMES JASON TAN AS PARTNER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q Rev $2.47B; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB1.17 (US$0.19); 07/03/2018 – 58.COM SEES REV. FOR 1Q RMB2.29B- RMB2.39B; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q EPS 19c; 09/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 33C, EST. 22C

Coatue Management Llc decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 29.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc sold 2.68 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 6.34M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $288.44M, down from 9.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.57% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $47.33. About 7.13 million shares traded or 9.43% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 10/04/2018 – Call of Duty: WWII `The War Machine’ DLC Pack Rolls out Today; 14/05/2018 – Team from Laval University Wins Heroes of the Dorm® National Championship; 05/04/2018 – Prepare to Join the Battle for Azeroth™–New World of Warcraft® Expansion Arrives August 14; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – COMPANY INCREASES CY 2018 REVENUES AND EPS OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q Adj EPS 46c; 22/05/2018 – Activision ‘Best Positioned’ for Coming Billion-Dollar Bonanza; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr Rev $7.36B; 16/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD SAYS IS PARTNERING WITH NIELSEN TO MEASURE AND VALUE ESPORTS BRAND INVESTMENTS ACROSS THE CO’S MULTIPLE LEAGUES & TITLES; 06/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard, Inc. vs Game and Technology Co. Ltd. | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/03/2018

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 35,000 shares to 2.07M shares, valued at $122.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kb Home (NYSE:KBH) by 94,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.10M shares, and cut its stake in Adient Plc.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $4.30 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ima Wealth Inc has invested 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Lafayette Invests Incorporated has invested 0.35% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Viking Lp invested in 1.28% or 4.91 million shares. Pittenger & Anderson Inc invested 0.01% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 64,612 shares. High Pointe Capital Management Ltd Llc invested in 1.55% or 24,830 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Com invested in 200,551 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag owns 0.11% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 3.90M shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Tudor Invest Et Al stated it has 108,379 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Kings Point Cap Mgmt reported 39,905 shares stake. Toronto Dominion Bankshares stated it has 623,358 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Fred Alger Management Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 118,347 shares. M&T State Bank holds 45,169 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Vanguard Group reported 56.50 million shares.

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38 billion and $9.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.35M shares to 2.09 million shares, valued at $555.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.46 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.45M shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).