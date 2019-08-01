Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Holder Carmignac Gestion Has Increased Its Position by $48.71 Million; Wells Fargo Co (WFC) Holder New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has Decreased Stake by $753,600 as Stock Price Rose

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 53.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion bought 1.08M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 3.10 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.16M, up from 2.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.59% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $50.49. About 7.58M shares traded or 8.83% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 29/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Sale of Special Call of Duty®: WWII Fear Not Pack to Support the Placement of Veterans into High Quality Jobs; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 REV $7,355 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Call of Duty World League, Presented by PlayStation®4 Returns to Atlanta March 9-11; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Increases CY 2018 Rev and EPS Outlook; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q Rev $1.56B; 05/04/2018 – Prepare to Join the Battle for Azeroth™–New World of Warcraft® Expansion Arrives August 14; 19/04/2018 – Activision Joins Forces with USO to Celebrate Service Members; 14/05/2018 – Team from Laval University Wins Heroes of the Dorm® National Championship; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard NamesDaniel Cherry as Chief Marketing Officer

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co (WFC) by 4.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold 15,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 353,266 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.07 million, down from 368,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $47.43. About 15.17M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 03/04/2018 – Calif Water Svc Grp Raised to Market Perform From Underperform by Wells Fargo; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Rocky Brands; 19/04/2018 – Common Sense: Punishing Wells Fargo: Just Desserts, or Beating a Dead Horse?; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: U.S. consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 12/04/2018 – @verrone_chris says that as big bank earnings kick off tomorrow, $JPM and $WFC are the names to buy right now; 26/04/2018 – AGCO Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 15/05/2018 – CELYAD OFFERING JOINT BOOKRUNNERS WELLS FARGO, BRYAN, GARNIER; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Expects Fed Asset Cap to Continue Into Early 2019 — 3rd Update; 09/04/2018 – CFPB IS SAID SEEKING RECORD FINE AGAINST WELLS FARGO: RTRS; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in TCP Capital

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 9,900 shares to 33,600 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 23,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,955 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Excalibur Mgmt holds 0.81% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 17,671 shares. Boston Rech Mngmt invested 0.12% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Eagle Ridge Inv Mgmt has 6,467 shares. Kistler reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Artisan Prns Ltd Partnership has 922,347 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Schulhoff Co accumulated 7,382 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Utd Fire Grp Inc stated it has 255,086 shares. New York-based Meyer Handelman has invested 0.23% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Thornburg Invest Mgmt holds 17,513 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Prtnrs Inc reported 78,836 shares. Green Square Ltd Liability holds 50,234 shares or 1.57% of its portfolio. Calamos Advsr holds 0.3% or 1.01 million shares. Ftb Inc reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Mengis Cap Management Inc reported 13,708 shares. Advsrs Lc, a Ohio-based fund reported 282 shares.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.26 billion for 9.96 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 1.05 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Communication holds 1.71M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. New York-based Van Eck Associates has invested 0.01% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Gabalex Capital Management Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 100,000 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, a Germany-based fund reported 753,525 shares. 57,915 are owned by Cwm Ltd Liability Corp. Moreover, Millennium Limited Liability has 0.14% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Nbw Capital Ltd owns 21,589 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Gam Ag holds 25,600 shares. The New Jersey-based Highlander Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). 49.63 million were accumulated by Capital World. Pension Service invested 0.13% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs invested in 0.04% or 81,518 shares. Delta Asset Limited Liability Co Tn holds 1,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust accumulated 15,146 shares.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $4.30 million activity.

