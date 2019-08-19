Activision Blizz (ATVI) Stock Price Rose While Earnest Partners Cut by $2.48 Million Its Position; Nine Masts Capital LTD Has Boosted Wipro LTD (WIT) Position by $2.24 Million

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Wipro Ltd (WIT) by 63.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 746,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% . The hedge fund held 1.93 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.69M, up from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Wipro Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $3.785. About 1.00 million shares traded. Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has risen 7.77% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WIT News: 26/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Wipro for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS – ADDED 3 MORE ACCOUNTS OVER $75 MLN THIS QUARTER; 06/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO SOLD 63 PCT OF ITS STAKE IN WIPRO AIRPORT IT TO ANTARIKSH SOFTTECH AS PART OF DIVESTURE OF UNIT; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO 4Q IT SERVICES MARGIN AT 14.4%; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS RE-APPOINTMENT OF IREENA VITTAL AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 09/04/2018 – WIPRO SEES IMPACT ON REV, PROFIT ON CLIENT’S INSOLVENCY PROCESS; 14/03/2018 – Wipro to Divest Hosted Data Center Services Business to Ensono for USD 405 M; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO SET FOR STEEPEST DROP IN 2 YEARS AFTER PROFIT MISSES EST; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR CONSOL PROFIT WAS 21.32 BLN RUPEES; 14/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS AS PART OF AGREEMENT, WIPRO WILL MAKE STRATEGIC INVESTMENT OF $55 MLN IN ENSONO’S COMBINED ENTITY

Earnest Partners Llc decreased its stake in Activision Blizz (ATVI) by 12.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc sold 55,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 401,334 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.27M, down from 456,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizz for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.03% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.08. About 2.23M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 21/03/2018 – Activision Concerns ‘overblown’ Even As Fortnite Gains Steam, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CFO SAYS SAYS FORNITE HAS CAUSED `NEAR TERM IMPACT’; 19/03/2018 – Gaming Giants Win Big Data Challenge With Anodot to Keep Millions of Players in the Game; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CEO SAYS FORNITE GAME IS EXPANDING GAMING MARKET; 11/04/2018 – FaZe Clan Claim Title of CWL Pro League Stage 1 Champions; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION WILL ADD NEW PLAYER MODES TO GAMES IN FORTNITE WAKE; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Activision Blizzard, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 30/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard releases early earnings after results leak; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $320.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (Put) by 32,600 shares to 24,600 shares, valued at $250,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 35,786 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,214 shares, and cut its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.12% or 13,300 shares. Blackrock Inc, New York-based fund reported 46.81M shares. Ci Investments reported 6.06 million shares. Howe Rusling Inc holds 0% or 24 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Management Nv stated it has 1.59 million shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Pitcairn holds 0.03% or 5,865 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0.02% or 837,854 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP holds 1.73 million shares. Valley Natl Advisers owns 0% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 319 shares. Longer reported 2.46% stake. 11,690 are held by Jacobson Schmitt Ltd. Kbc Grp Inc Nv owns 195,295 shares. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership has 0.38% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Tributary Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 6,300 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc accumulated 0.02% or 17,558 shares.

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92 billion and $10.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Darling Ingredie (NYSE:DAR) by 50,422 shares to 5.38 million shares, valued at $116.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 4,219 shares in the quarter, for a total of 361,257 shares, and has risen its stake in Magna Intl (NYSE:MGA).

