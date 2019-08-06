Activision Blizz (ATVI) Shareholder Swedbank Raised Stake by $47.86 Million; Churchill Downs (CHDN) Position Has Raised by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 7,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $650,000, up from 2,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $117.4. About 127,248 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Churchill Downs Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHDN); 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs CEO says the Kentucky Derby is not the company’s most profitable venture, but it has allowed them to enter the online space and grow with new companies; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS SEES DEALS WITH ELDORADO CLOSING IN 2H 2018; 26/04/2018 – ARISTOCRAT REFERS TO FILING MADE BY CHURCHILL DOWNS ON KATER; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs, the company that owns the Kentucky Derby, is winning the race in digital growth; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 24/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS ALEX RANKIN AS CHAIRMAN & KAROLE LLOYD; 07/05/2018 – Briefing.com: $CHDN: Churchill Downs reports all-sources on the Kentucky Derby Day program totaled $225.7 million, an 8%; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS PACT WITH GOLDEN NUGGET TO ENTER NEW JE

Swedbank increased its stake in Activision Blizz (ATVI) by 21.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank bought 1.06 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 6.01 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $273.51 million, up from 4.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Activision Blizz for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $46.87. About 4.34 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – BOARD AUTHORIZED DEBT PAYDOWN OF AS MUCH AS $1.8 BLN DURING 2018; 04/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard: dead dangerous; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CFO SAYS SAYS FORNITE HAS CAUSED `NEAR TERM IMPACT’; 05/04/2018 – Prepare to Join the Battle for Azeroth™—New World of Warcraft® Expansion Arrives August 14; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard NamesDaniel Cherry as Chief Marketing Officer; 03/05/2018 – At 1:05 p.m. ET, Dow Jones ran a few headlines about Activision Blizzard’s quarterly earnings, which were due after the close Thursday; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares rise after reopening; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CFO – AMRITA AHUJA IS GOING TO BECOME NEXT CFO OF BLIZZARD – CONF CALL; 17/05/2018 – Activision announced a battle royale mode in Call of Duty to compete with the surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite”; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC.’S SR UNSECURED

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $85,219 activity.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,000 shares to 200,300 shares, valued at $33.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,881 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Rech has invested 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Mariner Limited Com owns 0% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 2,336 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited holds 0.01% or 10,681 shares. Millennium Mgmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Legal And General Group Public Limited Company reported 42,085 shares stake. Smithfield Tru Communication has invested 0.44% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Fifth Third Bankshares owns 348 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt owns 5,249 shares. Dupont Mgmt Corp holds 0.01% or 4,299 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System owns 6,246 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ftb Advsr Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Morgan Stanley reported 31,162 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 21,189 shares. J Goldman & Limited Partnership owns 62,818 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Greenwood Capital Assocs Ltd Liability accumulated 3,507 shares.

Swedbank, which manages about $21.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) by 360,000 shares to 3.27M shares, valued at $203.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 383,579 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.97M shares, and cut its stake in Advanced Micro D (NASDAQ:AMD).