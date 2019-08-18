Activision Blizz (ATVI) Holder Earnest Partners Has Lowered Its Holding by $2.48 Million; Tableau Software (DATA) Market Value Rose While Partner Fund Management LP Has Trimmed Holding

Partner Fund Management Lp decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 60.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp sold 188,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 121,435 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.46M, down from 309,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 24/04/2018 – Tableau Introduces New Subscription Offerings to Help Organizations Scale Analytics to their Entire Workforces; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tableau Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DATA); 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss $46.5M; 11/04/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss/Shr 57c; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca reported 131,475 shares. The Washington-based Parametric Port Associates has invested 0.05% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Strategic Wealth Advsr Gp Ltd holds 10,602 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 382 shares. Moreover, Pitcairn Company has 0.03% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Essex Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 3,566 shares. 385 were reported by First Fincl In. Moreover, Retirement Systems Of Alabama has 0.08% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Burns J W accumulated 7,505 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Company accumulated 30 shares. Telos Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 33,576 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited holds 0.01% or 47,762 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 191,125 shares. Victory Cap invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Alps Advsrs Inc invested in 9,452 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $4.30 million activity.

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92 billion and $10.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pebblebrook Hote (NYSE:PEB) by 26,222 shares to 2.17M shares, valued at $67.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE:MUR) by 15,006 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,414 shares, and has risen its stake in Enersys (NYSE:ENS).

Partner Fund Management Lp, which manages about $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 272,918 shares to 951,246 shares, valued at $121.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 19,329 shares in the quarter, for a total of 281,436 shares, and has risen its stake in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals In.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Lc reported 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Omers Administration invested in 0.01% or 3,700 shares. Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Moreover, Amalgamated Bancshares has 0.05% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Meridian Counsel Inc has invested 0.17% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Fifth Third National Bank reported 20 shares. Ci Investments reported 370,553 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Ent Services owns 0% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 9 shares. Castleark Ltd Com reported 15,255 shares. Strs Ohio reported 2,434 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt holds 1.32% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 136,805 shares. 2,215 were accumulated by Financial Counselors. 4,417 were accumulated by Advisory Network Limited Liability Co. Allen Investment Mngmt Limited Co holds 21,348 shares.