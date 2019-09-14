Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM)’s Financial Results Comparing With X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

Both Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -213.7% -140.7% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87%

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 17.6% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 47.8% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.69% -4.98% -21.93% -58.43% -63.91% -39.84% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51%

For the past year Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.