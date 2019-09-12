Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

As Biotechnology businesses, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00 Trevena Inc. 1 26.36 N/A -0.35 0.00

In table 1 we can see Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trevena Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -213.7% -140.7% Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.79 beta means Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 79.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Trevena Inc.’s 139.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.39 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival Trevena Inc. is 3.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.6. Trevena Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trevena Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Trevena Inc. is $3.5, which is potential 280.35% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.6% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 32.2% of Trevena Inc. shares. Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Trevena Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.69% -4.98% -21.93% -58.43% -63.91% -39.84% Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93%

For the past year Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Trevena Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Trevena Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.