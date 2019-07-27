Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.22 0.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -27.85 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -159.1% -116.4% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -163.5% -143.7%

Risk & Volatility

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.29 beta, while its volatility is 129.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a 1.84 beta and it is 84.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Its competitor Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s Current Ratio is 9.8 and its Quick Ratio is 9.8. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.3% and 10%. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.77% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -11.77% -45.49% -52.73% -55.32% -31.22% -32.82% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -11.76% -26.53% -3.74% -69.13% -93.76% -18.18%

For the past year Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.