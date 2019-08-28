Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)

We are comparing Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -213.7% -140.7% Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8. Competitively, Synthorx Inc. has 22.2 and 22.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Synthorx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synthorx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Synthorx Inc. has a consensus target price of $30, with potential upside of 75.85%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.6% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 86.2% of Synthorx Inc. shares. Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, 8.97% are Synthorx Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.69% -4.98% -21.93% -58.43% -63.91% -39.84% Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06%

For the past year Synthorx Inc. has weaker performance than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Synthorx Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.