Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -213.7% -140.7% Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -31.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.79 beta means Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 79.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Sesen Bio Inc. has a 0.65 beta and it is 35.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor Sesen Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 and its Quick Ratio is 6.4. Sesen Bio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 17.6% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 31.6% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.1% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.56% of Sesen Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.69% -4.98% -21.93% -58.43% -63.91% -39.84% Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38%

For the past year Sesen Bio Inc. has weaker performance than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Sesen Bio Inc. beats Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.