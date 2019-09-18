Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM)’s Financial Results Comparing With resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC)

Since Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00 resTORbio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.37 0.00

In table 1 we can see Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and resTORbio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and resTORbio Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -213.7% -140.7% resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -33% -31%

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival resTORbio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 31.4 and 31.4 respectively. resTORbio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and resTORbio Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 resTORbio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, resTORbio Inc.’s average price target is $23, while its potential upside is 137.60%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and resTORbio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.6% and 54.1% respectively. About 0.1% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 38.1% of resTORbio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.69% -4.98% -21.93% -58.43% -63.91% -39.84% resTORbio Inc. 1.02% 5.73% 35.32% 22.11% -27.51% 26.22%

For the past year Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -39.84% weaker performance while resTORbio Inc. has 26.22% stronger performance.

Summary

resTORbio Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.