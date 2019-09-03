Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM)’s Financial Results Comparing With PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00 PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 2.74 N/A -0.42 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -213.7% -140.7% PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.9% -6.7%

Volatility & Risk

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.79 and its 79.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. PDL BioPharma Inc.’s 30.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.7 beta.

Liquidity

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, PDL BioPharma Inc. which has a 11 Current Ratio and a 10.7 Quick Ratio. PDL BioPharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.6% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 98.5% of PDL BioPharma Inc. shares. Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of PDL BioPharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.69% -4.98% -21.93% -58.43% -63.91% -39.84% PDL BioPharma Inc. -7.99% -6.19% -10% -10% 14.74% -0.69%

For the past year PDL BioPharma Inc. has weaker performance than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

PDL BioPharma Inc. beats Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.